Spy X Family Episode 16 Release date and Time

Spy X Family Cour 2 has released its three episodes, which means Episode 16 is next, and here’s everything about the upcoming chapter’s release schedule.

After the first cour of the anime was a massive hit, the expectations from the second one were really high. Undoubtedly, the released episodes of the second cour are well received by fans, and everyone’s looking to witness the remaining episodes.

Well, in this post, we will give you the regional release date and time of the next episode, i.e., Episode 16.

Spy x Family Cour 2 | Official Trailer BridTV 10636 Spy x Family Cour 2 | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/MLMVROL47fw/hqdefault.jpg 1041347 1041347 center 32600

When does Spy X Family Episode 16 release?

Episode 16 of Spy X Family will release on local Japanese networks on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 PM JST. Following its Japanese release, it will come out on Crunchyroll and Netflix for worldwide fans, and to track the episode, you can check the below time schedule:

Pacific Timing –8:30 AM (October 22nd)

Central Timing – 10:30 AM (October 22nd)

Eastern Timing – 11:30 AM (October 22nd)

British Timing – 4:30 AM (October 22nd)

European Timing – 5:30 AM (October 22nd)

Indian Timing – 9:00 PM (October 22nd)

Philippine Timing – 11:30 PM (October 22nd)

Australian Timing – 1:00 AM (October 23rd)

A Brief Recap of Spy X Family Episode 15

The fifteenth episode started from where the show left off in the previous episode. Keith Kepler is following Loid Forger (disguised as the Foreign Minister of Westalis) to kill him so that he can prove the superiority of Ostania country to its neighbouring countries. When Keith learns that Loid has tricked him, he disappears from the place, leaving his dog behind.

On the other hand, Yor searches for Anya but ends up seeing Keith, so she beats him as she believes that the bad man has kidnapped Anya again. Yor also calls the police and informs them about the terrorist. Loid’s organization captures the dogs the terrorist organization was using to train. In the middle of the meeting, Loid takes permission to leave as he wishes to go to his family.

NEW MISSION: Episode 15 of SPY x FAMILY is now on Crunchyroll!



? WATCH: https://t.co/yvG6NsFR1Y pic.twitter.com/GAML7kr46M — SPY x FAMILY (@spyfamily_en) October 15, 2022

After reuniting with his family, Loid scolds Anya and asks her not to run away without informing him. Meanwhile, he also inquires about the white furry dog. Anya tells him everything honestly, and she also says that she wants to adopt him. Initially, Loid wasn’t in favour of adopting a dog who has been with the terrorist organization for a long time. However, he agrees when Handler asks him to adopt the animal.

Later, we also see Anya giving the name Bond to her new cuddly friend, inspired by the name of her favourite show’s spy, Bondman.