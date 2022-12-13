Black Clover Chapter 346 Gets a New Release Date After The Delay

Black Clover Chapter 346 will not be published in Shonen Jump Magazine #3, but you will not have to wait long to get your hands on the chapter. So, this article contains the exact release date and time for the upcoming chapter.

Black Clover hasn’t looked back since it started; in fact, the manga is running perfectly, catching the attention of readers from different parts of the world.

Previously, we saw Asta doubting his abilities to become a Wizard King as he struggled to fight Yosuga Mushogatake, the one with whom he was training. Well, fans know Asta’s potential, so it will be amazing to see his skills getting polished in the further weekly chapters of the popular manga.

When does Black Clover Chapter 346 release?

Black Clover Chapter 346 will officially release on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 8:00 AM Pacific Timing. The manga follows a concurrent release schedule, so here’s the schedule that you should follow:

Pacific Timing: 8:00 AM

Central Timing: 10:00 AM

Eastern Timing: 11:00 AM

British Timing: 4:00 PM

European Timing: 5:00 PM

Indian Timing: 8:30 PM

Japan Timing: 12:00 AM (December 26th)

What happened previously in the manga?

In a flashback, Asta and Ichika come to know that their enemies will be arriving anytime at their location. Asta wants to help everyone from the enemies, but Ryuya stops him. He also says he needs to focus on the training.

Returning to the current scenario, we see Asta getting overpowered by Yosuga Mushogatake, who is one of the most vigorous opponents, Asta has ever fought. He is hard to defeat, so another Ryuzen Seven member suddenly shows up. His techniques helped Asta to get fewer injuries. The Ryuzen Seven member reveals that he is doing this because Ryuya asked him to do so.

Asta gets demotivated when Yosuga says that he is not focussed and doesn’t have any clarity about the training, so he won’t be able to bring perfection to his Zetten skills.

NOTE: The mangaka is doing well; the reason behind the manga getting delayed is some issues in the production of the next chapter.