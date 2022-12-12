How Many Episodes Will Sonic Prime Season 1 have?

The 3d animated series Sonic Prime, based on the famous video game series Sonic The Hedgehog, is coming to Netflix on December 15, 2022. Here, we discuss the episode count of the series.

Several video game-to-screen adaptations, such as Cyberpunk and Tekken: Bloodline, have been recently released on Netflix. Undoubtedly these series gathered a huge fanbase, and now it’s time for us to witness the sixth animated TV series coming from the Sonic team.

Initially, everyone learned about the series via a tweet in December 2020 that was deleted later. After that, in February 2021, it was officially announced.

Sonic Prime | Official Trailer BridTV 11596 Sonic Prime | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/cfbVUOyVeY0/hqdefault.jpg 1191240 1191240 center 32600

Sonic Prime Season 1: Episode Count

Sonic Prime Season 1 will have eight episodes that will show up altogether on the TV show’s release date. Besides this, only the first episode will have a runtime of 40 minutes, while the rest seven episodes will be each 20 minutes long.

The TV series is yet to release on the streaming platform, but the first episode was virtually premiered on Roblox on December 10, 2022, at 7:00 AM Pacific Timing and 10:00 AM ET. After the premiere, the episode has been streaming on the gaming platform every 45 minutes until its official release on Netflix.

The trailer of Sonic Prime featuring Trails’ origin story showcases pixelated visuals

A trailer that was released on Netflix After School’s official Youtube channel showed Sonic trying to convince the Shatterverses’ version of Tails that they are friends. However, when Tails continues to call him an intruder, Sonic takes him to a flashback where he saves Tails from the bullies all the time. That’s when we get to see the pixelated visual art similar to the video game.

Even though the animated series has some best animation and graphics, nothing has changed in the setting. This means the TV series will take place in the same world as the video game series.