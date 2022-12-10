Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 10 Release date and Time

Episode 10 of the animated series Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is on its way, and sadly, after this chapter, the anime series will go on a short break. So, when does the tenth episode air?

The Witch from Mercury is the first anime series of the Gundam anime production that premiered in October 2022 in Japan. Seeing the positive response, at the Sand Diego event in 2022, the creators announced that the anime series would be available to the International audience.

Besides Crunchyroll, for Southeast Asia fans, Medialink licensed the show and simulcasted it on their Youtube channel called Ani-One Asia, Bilibili, and Netflix.

When does Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 10 come out?

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury episode 10 will release on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:30 AM Pacific Time. However, the episode’s release time will vary depending on your region. That’s because, like most modern anime releases, the Witch From Mercury follows a recurring release schedule. Anyway, here is the exact regional release time schedule that will make your work easy:

Pacific Time- 2:30 AM

Central Time- 4:30 AM

Eastern Time- 5:30 AM

Greenwich Mean Time- 10:30 AM

Indian Standard Time- 3:00 PM

How many episodes will be there in the anime series?

The anime series will have a total of 25 episodes, but the episodes won’t be released altogether. That’s because the creators have divided the series into two cours. The first cour landed for streaming in October 2022, and the second one will release in April 2023. So, the TV show will go on a hiatus for a few months before giving us the much-awaited conclusion of the first season. The exact release date has yet to be revealed, but as soon as we get any information regarding the date, we’ll update it here.

