Black Clover Chapter 347 Release date, Time and Spoilers

Black Clover Chapter 347 arrives soon, and here’s everything you should know about the release date and time for the chapter.

As we already know that Ichika hated her brother Asta as she believed that he was the one who had killed the entire Yami Clan. However, the leaked spoilers of the upcoming chapter showed what had happened exactly on the day when the whole Yami clan got killed. Moreover, we will also see Sister Lily along with her Paladins in the upcoming chapter.

When does Black Clover Chapter 347 release?

Black Clover Chapter 347 will release on Saturday, January 7, 2022, on Manga Plus and Viz Media at 12:00 AM JST. Here’s the schedule that everyone should follow:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (January 6th)

Central Time: 10:00 AM (January 6th)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (January 6th)

British Time: 4:00 PM (January 6th)

European Time: 5:00 PM (January 6th)

Indian Time: 8:30 PM (January 6th)

Japan Time: 12:00 AM (January 7th)

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter show Ichika’s tragic past

Initially, Ichika thinks she doesn’t need Asta’s help and powers to defeat the enemies, but soon Sister Lily shows up with her Paladins, who release a powerful attack on Ichika and Kezokaku.

The attack is used on an enemy to take them to a flashback of their most feared past. So, as Kezokaku is afraid of frogs, he gets to see a giant one. On the other hand, Ichika gets a flashback in which she sees her father, who is trying to make Asta consume a special drink that will bring his demonic form out. However, when Asta doesn’t drink it, Ichika is forcibly made to drink it. After that, she goes berserk, killing the entire clan. To protect Ichika, Yami takes all the blame on himself.

Coming back to the present, as the opponents tried making their final attack on Ichika, Yami comes in between. This reminds her of how his brother saved her from getting abused by her father.