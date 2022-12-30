Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 Release date and Spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 is around the corner, and here, we have given every piece of information regarding its release schedule.

Previously, we saw Kenjaku defeating Choso and Yuki. He kept on attacking them until they gave up entirely. Even though Choso was trying to beat Kenjaku using his powerful techniques, Kenjaku always kept himself ahead of his opponents. Yuki also gets fatally wounded, and eventually, she dies.

The leaked spoilers for the upcoming chapter reveal that Kenjaku has brought army forces to kill all the Sorcerers out there. So, when do we get to read the highly anticipated chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen?

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 get released?

As per the schedule, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 must be released on January 1, 2023, but as the chapter gets delayed, it will come out on Friday, January 6, 2023. The below release time schedule should be followed:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM (January 6th)

Central Time: 9:00 AM (January 6th)

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM (January 6th)

British Time: 3:00 PM (January 6th)

European Time: 5:00 PM (January 6th)

Indian Time: 8:30 PM (January 6th)

Japan Time: 12:00 AM (January 7th)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 spoilers tease Kenjaku’s army attacking the sorcerers

The army reached the barrier and starts attacking the sorcerers. Remi gets attacked and gets injected with a special kind of weapon. All the sorcerers look for a new place to hide as Kenjaku’s forces invade their current hideout.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 209 Preview:



– Tengen falls into the hands of a friend from who-knows-when before, Kenjaku.



-Where shall the world be headed?



Lori Hazenoki shows courage to confront the enemies. He then recalls that Regie told him that soon a bomb would be dropped by Kenjaku. Apart from bringing the army, Kenjaku doesn’t want to miss any sorcerer, so he has released his cursed spirits. Meanwhile, the military believes it is easy to knock down the sorcerers.

Yuji is preparing to attack back, but soldiers are about to reach him and Megumi. After that, the spoilers show that this invasion happened before the battle between Choso and Yuki against Kenjaku took place. The entire plan was made by Kenjaku and Uraumey.