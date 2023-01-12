Black Clover Chapter 348 Gets a New Release date After Getting Delayed

Anime & Comics

A screenshot from Black Clover official manga trailer via Youtube

Black Clover Chapter 348 will not get released this week, but the chapter has got a new date. Well, that’s what we are going to talk about, here.

After the manga released an exciting chapter last week, fans can not wait for the next chapter. As we know, Black Clover manga keeps going on hiatus consistently due to the mangaka’s poor health, but this time, the chapter got delayed because Weekly Shonen Magazine will take a break this week. Well, the magazine’s break will also work in favor of the mangaka as he can get some rest and work on the next chapter at his own pace.

Black Clover Chapter 348 new release date confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 348 was originally expected to release on Sunday, January 15, 2023, but as it won’t show up this weekend, you’ll get to read it the following weekend, i.e., Sunday, January 22, 2023. Fans residing in Pacific Time Zone will get it at 7:00 AM on Viz Media and Manga Plus, while fans in different time zones can follow the below-mentioned schedule:

  • Pacific Time: 7:00 AM
  • Central Time: 9:00 AM
  • Eastern Time: 10:00 AM
  • British Time: 3:00 PM
  • European Time: 5:00 PM
  • Indian Time: 8:30 PM
  • Japan Time: 12:00 AM

What happened in the previous chapter?

Ichika and Ryuzen Seven continue to fight the enemies, and the former recalls what Ryuya had said before. Ichika thinks she doesn’t need Asta’s powers to fight battles. When Sister Lily and the Paladins arrive at the battleground, the fight gets more intense. The Paladins start to release their strong powers at Ryuzen Seven and Ichika.

One of the Paladin released his beast magic which showed Ichika her past. She was terrified to see her father, who was trying to make Asta drink a mysterious juice that could bring out the demon side of a person. Asta refuses to take it, so their father forcibly makes Ichika drink it. After a few minutes, she sees the entire clan dead and Asta standing before them. The flashback made her think that if everyone died because of her.

