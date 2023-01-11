Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 2 Release date and Time

Vinland Saga is back with a second season; this time, MAPPA takes charge of the show’s animation. The first episode, as expected, was phenomenal, and now, everyone is looking forward to the release of episode 2.

Set during the Viking age, Vinland Saga is one of the most underrated anime series right now. The first season was top-notch in terms of animation, voice acting, and of course, the story. However, not many people watched this series as it was released on Prime Video and not on platforms like Crunchyroll or Netflix. Well, as the torch has been passed over to MAPPA, the anime has bid its farewell to Prime Video to get the attention it deserves from the community.

Vinland Saga | Season 2 Official Trailer 2 | Crunchyroll BridTV 11573 Vinland Saga | Season 2 Official Trailer 2 | Crunchyroll https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VHGotYh6hPM/hqdefault.jpg 1186224 1186224 center 32600

When Does Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 2 Come Out?

Episode 2 of Vinland Saga Season 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on Monday, January 16th, 2023. Crunchyroll confirmed that the next episode would stream at 8:30 AM PT (Pacific Timing); however, the release time will vary depending on your region since it will be a simulcast release. Anyway, you can follow this exact release schedule for different regions:

Pacific Standard Time: 8.30 AM (January 16th)

Central Standard Time: 10.30 AM (January 16th)

Eastern Standard Time: 11.30 AM (January 16th)

British Standard Time: 4.30 PM (January 16th)

Central European Time: 5.30 PM (January 16th)

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 PM (January 16th)

Philippine Standard Time: 12.30 AM (January 17th)

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:00 AM (January 17th)

Vinland saga season 2 just dropped and is already anime of the year that’s crazy pic.twitter.com/57U3m6PsFO — Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) January 10, 2023

Apart from Crunchyroll, Netflix will also stream the latest season of Vinland Saga. It will also simulcast the episodes, so the release time will be the same for Netflix.

Vinland Saga’s new season introduced us to a new character

In the majority of Season 1, we saw Thorfinn’s story and his struggle to defeat Askeladd. However, the second season introduced us to a new character, Einar, who, just like Thorfinn, lost everything to war. After Askeladd’s death, Thorfinn lost his purpose or the driving factor that was keeping him alive. Now, he works in a field as an enslaved person, but he will find a new purpose, all thanks to Einar.

Einar used to be a farmer who only wanted to protect his sister and mother after his father’s death. However, he lost the rest of his family to war, but maybe he’ll find a ray of hope now that he has met Thorfinn, who’s a lot like him.