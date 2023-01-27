Black Clover Chapter 349 Release date, Time and Spoilers

Black Clover manga is getting a new chapter this weekend, and here, we reveal when the chapter will get released globally. Moreover, the upcoming chapter has also received spoilers, and in this article, we have discussed them as well.

Previously, after saving Ichika, Asta fought his own fears, and now the spoilers for the next chapter reveal that a fight between Sister Lily and Asta will begin. Well, now that Asta has also sharpened his Zetten, it would be great to see how he fights Sister Lily, who is obviously not an easy catch.

Black Clover Chapter 349 will be available on Manga Plus and Viz Media on Saturday, January 29, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST. Moreover, the following time schedule will help you to track the chapter in other time zones.

Pacific Standard Time- 7:00 AM (January 29th)

Central Standard Time- 9:00 AM (January 29th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:00 AM (January 29th)

British Standard Time- 3:00 PM (January 29th)

Central European Time- 4:00 PM (January 29th)

Indian Standard Time- 8:30 PM (January 29th)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:00 PM (January 29th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 12:30 AM (January 30th)

Black Clover Chapter 349 Spoilers teases a battle between Asta and Sister Lily

The 349th chapter of Black Clover is titled Asta vs. Sister Lily. The chapter starts with showing Heath’s flashback that shows us the battle between him and Asta, in which the latter defeats the former.

Chapter 349 of Black Clover is set and will be released in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine.#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/MMHxlxRRhp — Shonenleaks (@sh0nenleaks) January 24, 2023

When Sister Lily sees Asta alive, she wonders how he did not die after getting attacked. She also reveals that she wants to see Asta die, but he does not believe her words. Asta says that he knows Sister Lily is not someone who can even think of harming someone. However, Sister Lily keeps saying she always intended to kill him, and then she casts a spell on Asta.

After that, Lily also wonders if her spells won’t affect Asta until he gets unconscious. However, she also unleashes a spell called Sachiel’s Flash and shouts how eagerly she is waiting for Asta’s death. Asta says he won’t let Lily defeat him so quickly and won’t go down without a fight.