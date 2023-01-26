The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 4 Release date and Time

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 4 is set to be released soon, and here, we talk about when will the new episode of the anime will come out.

In the third episode, Anos finally came across the Great Spirit Leno, but he could not recognize her. Later, the episode also discloses that Leno died several years ago, and now the spirit king has taken her place. Fans wanted to see who this Spirit King is, but it seems the anime will bring the character sometime later in the picture.

As the anime‘s second season is continuously creating hype, everyone is desperate to know when its next episode will come out.

When will The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 4 release?

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2, episode 4, will air on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7:30 AM Pacific Time on Crunchyroll. The Japan-based fans will get the episode on local channels on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 12:30 AM JST. Besides that, here’s the time schedule the worldwide fanbase can follow to track the upcoming episode.

Pacific Standard Time- 7:30 AM (January 28th)

Central Standard Time- 9:30 AM (January 28th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:30 AM (January 28th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 3:30 PM (January 28th)

Indian Standard Time- 9:00 PM (January 28th)

Australian Central Daylight Time- 2:00 AM (January 29th)

What happened in the anime’s third episode?

Anos and the girls from his fan club are about to enter a village, and the girls can not control their excitement as traveling with Anos is a dream come true for them. However, they learn that to enter the forest, one needs to be aware of its rumors, and unfortunately, neither Anos nor the girls know anything about these.

At the end of the day, Anos just wanted to play 20 questions



Anos also saved a girl from the villagers, and later it was revealed that the girl was none other than the Great Spirit Leno. However, Anos did not know that. The girl has no memory of her past life, but she knows the rumors needed to enter the forest. Hence, Anos takes her with him to the forest.

The first rumor to enter the forest was to create an eclipse, and Anos does that. Later, at the Spirit forest, he learns that Leno has died and a Spirit King has taken her place. Later, Anos and others also encounter a strange classroom built inside a tree.