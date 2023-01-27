Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4 Release date and Time

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 episode 4 will be available to stream soon, and this article will let you know about every detail related to its release date and time.

The first season of the anime ended at a frustrating cliffhanger, due to which fans went crazy when the anime’s second season arrived. Moreover, in this season, Takemichi’s story has taken an exciting turn with the introduction of some new characters. That’s also one of the reasons why fans can’t wait for the next episode to arrive for streaming.

Tokyo Revengers | OFFICIAL TRAILER BridTV 2229 Tokyo Revengers | OFFICIAL TRAILER 793316 793316 center 32600

When does Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3 release?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 episode 3 will release on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:08 AM JST on local anime channels in Japan. Fans residing in the United States can watch the episode on Hulu, and fans based in the rest of the world can expect the episode to come out on Disney Plus. If you want to know the release timings according to different time zones of the world, you can look at the below time schedule:

Pacific Standard Time- 10:08 AM (January 28th)

Eastern Standard Time- 1:08 PM (January 28th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 6:08 PM (January 28th)

Central European Time- 7:08 PM (January 28th)

Indian Standard Time- 11:30 PM (January 28th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 4:38 AM (January 29th)

What happened in the last episode?

The third episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 showed Hakkai agreeing to join his brother’s organization in order to protect Takemichi. After that, Hakkai took Takemichi to his home, and on the way, Takemichi came to know how much Hakkai hates Taiju. He also learns that he actually wants to get rid of his brother.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 is listed with 13 Episodes. pic.twitter.com/SmYpGqrhNg — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) January 7, 2023

When Takemichi came back to his conscious state, he realized that Toman had been joined by Mizo Mid Five. After that, Chifuyu tells Takemichi everything about time traveling. He also says that if Taiju becomes the leader of the Black Dragon Gang, Toman might come in danger. Even though Toman has previously saved Kazutora Hanemiya from Black Dragon’s ninth leader, it might not be able to do anything now, as Taiju is the one who will be leading the gang.