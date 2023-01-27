Anime & Comics

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4 Release date and Time

By Aparna Ukil

Takemichi from Tokyo Revengers
CREDIT- Tokyo Revengers official Youtube channel

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 episode 4 will be available to stream soon, and this article will let you know about every detail related to its release date and time.

The first season of the anime ended at a frustrating cliffhanger, due to which fans went crazy when the anime’s second season arrived. Moreover, in this season, Takemichi’s story has taken an exciting turn with the introduction of some new characters. That’s also one of the reasons why fans can’t wait for the next episode to arrive for streaming.

Tokyo Revengers | OFFICIAL TRAILER

BridTV
2229
Tokyo Revengers | OFFICIAL TRAILER
793316
793316
center
32600

When does Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 3 release?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 episode 3 will release on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:08 AM JST on local anime channels in Japan. Fans residing in the United States can watch the episode on Hulu, and fans based in the rest of the world can expect the episode to come out on Disney Plus. If you want to know the release timings according to different time zones of the world, you can look at the below time schedule:

  • Pacific Standard Time- 10:08 AM (January 28th)
  • Eastern Standard Time- 1:08 PM (January 28th)
  • Greenwich Mean Time- 6:08 PM (January 28th)
  • Central European Time- 7:08 PM (January 28th)
  • Indian Standard Time- 11:30 PM (January 28th)
  • Australia Central Standard Time- 4:38 AM (January 29th)

What happened in the last episode?

The third episode of Tokyo Revengers Season 2 showed Hakkai agreeing to join his brother’s organization in order to protect Takemichi. After that, Hakkai took Takemichi to his home, and on the way, Takemichi came to know how much Hakkai hates Taiju. He also learns that he actually wants to get rid of his brother.

When Takemichi came back to his conscious state, he realized that Toman had been joined by Mizo Mid Five. After that, Chifuyu tells Takemichi everything about time traveling. He also says that if Taiju becomes the leader of the Black Dragon Gang, Toman might come in danger. Even though Toman has previously saved Kazutora Hanemiya from Black Dragon’s ninth leader, it might not be able to do anything now, as Taiju is the one who will be leading the gang.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
Genshin Impact | Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime. Besides these, she also enjoys watching the latest TV shows and movies, explicitly falling under the horror genre. She started her professional journey in the retail industry, but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of Entertainment writing. She began her writing career by working for Otakukart, Sportskeeda, and Game Revolution before getting an opportunity to write for Forever Geek. When she's not writing, she can be either found exploring new cafes in the town or trying out a different brand of Red Wine.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know