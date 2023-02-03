Black Clover Chapter 350 Release date, Time and Spoilers

Black Clover manga has released the spoilers for Chapter 350, and it has some of the exciting things that fans have been waiting for. Well, this post does not only discuss the leaks with you; you will also learn when the new chapter of the famous Japanese manga gets released.

The upcoming chapter will reveal one of the evilest characters in the manga. Besides that, Sister Lily will also talk about the reason behind visiting the orphanage. So, let’s not waste any more time and dive into the post to know more about the release schedule and what the chapter will offer.

Black Clover Chapter 350 will be released on February 5, 2023.? pic.twitter.com/O0hOKEjQzF — Shonenleaks (@sh0nenleaks) January 29, 2023

When will Black Clover Chapter 350 release?

Black Clover Chapter 350 will release on Monday, January 6, 2023, at 12:00 AM Japan Standard Timing on Viz Media and Manga Plus. International fans will get to read the chapter at different times. Below is the schedule that fans residing in other regions should follow:

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM (February 5th)

Central Time: 9:00 AM (February 5th)

Eastern Time: 10:00 AM (February 5th)

British Time: 3:00 PM (February 5th)

European Time: 5:00 PM (February 5th)

Indian Time: 8:30 PM (February 5th)

Japan Time: 12:00 AM (February 6th)

Spoilers for Chapter 350 shows Lucius coming out with an evil plan

Before proceeding with the spoilers, we want you to know that the 34th volume of the manga will go on sale on March 3, 2023.

Sister Lily apologizes to Asta as she falls to the ground, and Asta says he doesn’t care about anything. After that, the chapter reveals Lily’s inner thoughts- she always wished for equality, and that’s why she decided to become a Nun. However, she soon realized that Church was no different, so she fled from there. Besides that, Lily also did not like the class system of the kingdom.

After that, Sister Lily starts talking about how embarrassed she feels for joining Lucius and assisting him in all of his sinister plans. She also reveals that Lucius wants to take charge of the entire World’s magic. Listening to her, Asta tells her that he doesn’t blame her for anything; Lily thanks him before getting unconscious. Ryu shows up and asks Asta to defeat Lucius, as that’s the only way to bring Lily back to her conscious state.

The five-headed dragon appears behind Asta, but he seems prepared for the battle, so he says he will beat it all alone. After that, the chapter ends, disclosing that the manga is going on a hiatus next week.