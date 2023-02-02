As the anime adaptation continues to impress fans worldwide, many are wondering if the Tomo-chan is a Girl manga has already finished.

There are a number of popular romantic comedy anime series airing on the 2023 Winter slate, with arguably the best being Studio Lay-duce’s Tomo-chan is a Girl.

However, with the anime providing millions of fans with the mid-week cheer that we all need, many are now looking to start reading the original manga series.

So, has the original Tomo-chan is a Girl manga already finished, or is the series still releasing new chapters in Japan?

I’m so happy to see that Tomo-chan wa onnanoko, one of my favorites manga ever, finally got its adaptation ?

It deserved it so much — Papaya (@l_papayes) February 2, 2023

Has the Tomo-chan is a Girl manga finished?

Yes, the original Tomo-chan is a Girl manga series, written and illustrated by Fumita Yanagida, has sadly already finished.

The series began serialization domestically in Japan on the Twi4 Twitter account before moving to the Saizensen website from April 7, 2015 to July 14, 2019.

On September 24, 2018, Yanagida confirmed in a now-deleted Twitter post that volume 8 was indeed the final installment of the romantic comedy series.

A total of eight complete Tankobon volumes of the Tomo-chan is a Girl manga were published in Japan under the Kodansha banner.

Thankfully, all eight available volumes have already been published in English with Seven Seas Entertainment.

“Tomo and Jun have been best buds since they were little kids, but now that they’re in high school, Tomo wants to be more than friends…too bad Jun just sees her as ‘one of the guys.’ Tomo may be a tomboy, but she’s determined to prove to Jun that she’s a woman, too!” – Volume 1 preview, via Seven Seas Entertainment.

I just finished all of the Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko manga in two days



I'm not gonna say "I want what they have" but damn it would be nice… pic.twitter.com/V13FLu7NO6 — Aria ? VTuber (@Aria_ch_en) February 2, 2023

Fans of the ongoing anime adaptation can purchase physical copies of the original manga via Right Stuf, Bookshop, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Indigo, Indiebound, Powell’s, Walmart, and Waterstones.

Alternatively, if fans want to read the original manga series online, digital versions are also available to read via Amazon Kindle, Book Walker, Google Play, Kobo, and Nook.

Tomo-chan is a Girl also won the coveted Next Manga Award in the web manga category in 2016.

Anime News Network’s Rebecca Silverman praised the manga for its engaging art and humor, noting how this is a series that “can cheer you up after a long day.”

“There’s sort of a hurried feel to Yanagida’s art, but it’s still attractive and really works for emphasizing both the comedy and the pathos of the situations the characters find themselves in. Whether they’re trying to navigate sharing an umbrella or discussing karate, the characters interact with another naturalness to sell the humor of the situations.” – Rebecca Silverman, via ANN.

New episodes from the anime adaptation air every Wednesday on Crunchyroll.

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all