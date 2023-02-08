Black Clover Chapter 351 gets a new release date after the delay

Black Clover was supposed to come up with Chapter 351 this weekend, but unfortunately, the chapter got delayed, and it has a new release date now.

Previously, we saw Sister Lily apologizing to Asta for assisting Lucius and doing bad things to him and the other people. She also stated that Lucius wanted to get control of all the power of the world so that no one could ever defeat him. However, before she could finish, she went unconscious. The chapter then reveals that she is not dead, but the only way to bring her back is to defeat Lucius. Now, each fan is excited to see how Asta will manage to save Sister Lily.

When will Black Clover Chapter 351 release?

Black Clover Chapter 351 will get released on Viz Media and Manga Plus at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, February 20, 2023. The majority of the regions will get the chapter one day before, i.e., Sunday, February 19, 2023. However, you should follow the below timings to track the chapter:

Pacific Time- 7:00 AM (February 19th)

Central Time- 9:00 AM (February 19th)

Eastern Time- 10:00 AM (February 19th)

British Time- 3:00 PM (February 19th)

European Time- 5:00 PM (February 19th)

Indian Time- 8:30 PM (February 19th)

Japan Time- 12:00 AM (February 20th)

What happened in the last chapter?

Asta protects Sister Lily from falling, and as Lily regrets helping Lucius, she starts apologizing to Asta. However, Asta wasn’t having any hard feelings toward her, so he says he does not blame her for anything. Sister Lily also reveals that she was tired of seeing people facing inequality, so she became a nun at the church, but the church wasn’t different either, so she ran from there as well.

Black Clover chapter 350



An epic fight would be Lucius' million magic vs Asta's only anti magic?#BlackClover350 #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/lijQli2Mmt — Ricochet ? (@Ricochet_twt) February 5, 2023

Later, Ryudo tells Asta that Sister Lily had saved him several times earlier, and now it was his turn to protect her from Lucius. Lily continues saying that the battle would begin after three days in the Black Clover kingdom. On the other side, Lucius practices magic that will let him create people from scratch.

At the end of the chapter, when Sister Lily faints, Ryudo tells Asta that if he can defeat Lucius, Lily will regain consciousness. So, now let’s wait for Asta to train hard and kill Lucius.