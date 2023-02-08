Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 will be officially released on Monday, February 13, 2023, and as usual, the massive spoilers have started surfacing online from Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Thanks to the reputed Twitter handles who never fail to let us know what the upcoming chapters of the manga will bring.

The previous chapter showed us the horrifying return of the king of curses, Sukuna. This time, he has returned to claim a new vessel straightforwardly, choosing Fushiguro Megumi for that. So, he feeds him with a cursed finger of Yuji, and after that, Megumi is seen having Sukuna’s marks on his face, and he exactly looks the way Yuji used to look when he was Sukuna’s Vessel.

Well, every fan was thrilled seeing Yuji when Sukuna possessed him, so now they wait for the upcoming chapter to see what happens next, as we will be seeing a new person getting to play the role of the king of curses’ vessel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 Preview:



Sukuna takes over Fushiguro!



Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 Spoilers sees Yuji getting thrashed by Sukuna

The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is titled ‘Conception of a Heavenly Existence.’ At the beginning of the chapter, Sukuna senses that Megumi has high potential but is resistant toward him. Hence, he is not a vessel as Yuji was; instead, he is a cage.

Sukuna had the option when he could feed Megumi with the cursed finger, but he did not take the opportunity as he was waiting for Megumi’s soul to break. After that, Takaba and Maki learn that Sukuna has punched Yuji so hard that the latter falls through several buildings.

After that, the spoilers show Sukuna repeating a sentence that he had said when he appeared previously. Hana shows up and performed a technique of purification. It turns out that Angel has asked Hana to do so because she wants to peel Megumi away from Sukuna. After returning to his original form, Megumi says that he knows Hana. Even though Angel asks Hana to stay away from Megumi, she does not listen and heads toward Megumi to hug him. Suddenly, Megumi’s body was again taken over by the king of curses.

It would be fun to see how things go with Megumi, as he has now become the new vessel for Sukuna.