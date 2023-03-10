Anime & Comics

Black Clover Chapter 354 gets Delayed, New Release Date Confirmed

By Aparna Ukil

Yami looking excited in Black Clover movie
Image Credit - Netflix Anime official YouTube channel

Black Clover Chapter 354 gets delayed after three continuous weekly chapters. Here, we will take a quick look at the new release date of the chapter.

Previous chapters showed Asta fighting and defeating the five-headed dragon, and now it’s time for him to get more skilled. For that, he will be training with Ryuzen seven for his next battle, in which he will be facing Lucius Zogratis.

Well, Asta is determined to defeat Lucius as that’s the only way to save Sister Lily, so the further chapters will show his training journey. So, it’s no wonder every Black Clover fan is eagerly waiting for its next chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 354 New Release date

Black Clover Chapter 354 will come out on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST, but the release date will vary from nation to nation. However, you shouldn’t worry about it, as we have got you covered by providing the release time schedule below:

  • Pacific Time- 7:00 AM
  • Mountain Time- 8:00 AM
  • Central Time- 9:00 AM
  • Eastern Time- 10:00 AM
  • British Time- 3:00 PM
  • European Time- 5:00 PM
  • Indian Time- 8:00 PM
  • Japanese Time- 12:00 AM (Monday)

A Brief recap of Black Clover Chapter 353

At the beginning of the chapter, we see people of the Land of Sun getting excited after seeing the clear sky that was covered with clouds due to the presence of a five-headed dragon. Ryu thanks Asta for defeating the dragon and letting the people see the clear sky again. After that, Ryu reminds Asta of what Lily has told him about Lucius. Even though the evil entity doesn’t have full control of magic, he is still difficult to defeat because he has a magic knight that makes him powerful.

When Asta asks Ryu if he can go to the Clover Kingdom, Ryu says that the Black Bulls are already searching for him. So, she suggests he wait for the time being. Later, the chapter shows everyone on the Land of Sun celebrating Asta’s victory. The people talked about the worth of the dragon’s skin, and Humito want to cook its meat. Humito also tells Asta that Sister Lily is fine now.

Ichika asks Ryu if it was her who killed all the members of the Yami Clan. However, Ryu preferred being silent at the time. Ichika later went to Yami and apologized to him for her past behavior.

Aparna Ukil
Aparna is an Entertainment writer at Forever Geek who loves everything about K-Dramas and Anime.

