Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 has surpassed the iconic Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood to become the highest-rated anime on MAL.
Attack on Titan is one of the few shows around the world, anime or live-action, that can truly deliver the hype and excitement that fans had expected.
The popular anime series returned last week with a one-hour-long special episode, marking the penultimate season 4 part 3 installment for the series – part 4 is scheduled for Fall 2023.
Now, the series has accomplished what many thought would have been impossible; Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is now the highest-rated anime of all time!
It didn’t take long for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 ‘The Final Chapters: Special 1’ to start climbing the MyAnimeList rankings. However, not many fans would have expected the series to become the highest-rated anime of all time, especially before the final part airs this Fall.
At the time of writing, Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is sitting at an outstanding 9.2/10 on MAL, with over 78,000 reviews and 327,000 members:
- Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 (2023) – 9.2/10
- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009-10) – 9.11/10
- Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (2022) – 9.09/10
- Steins Gate (2011) – 9.08/10
- Gintama (2015-16) – 9.07/10
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War- Ultra Romantic (2022) – 9.07/10
- Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 (2019) – 9.06/10
- Gintama The Final (2021) – 9.05/10
- Gintama (2011-12) – 9.04/10
- Hunter x Hunter (2011-14) – 9.04
Of course, MAL is plagued by ‘review bombing’ from hardcore fans and haters alike, so there is a chance that Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 drops down the current all-time rankings later this year.
Season 4 Part 3 is not actually the highest-rated AOT episode
Whilst Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is currently the highest-rated anime of all time on MAL, that doesn’t mean that other user-based feedback websites are the same.
Interestingly, season 4 part 3 is not the highest-rated anime episode on IMDB, currently sitting in just one-twelfth place:
- Perfect Game (Season 3 episode 16) – 9.9/10
- Hero (Season 3 episode 17) – 9.9/10
- Midnight Sun (season 3 episode 18) – 9.9/10
- Assault (season 4 episode 7) – 9.9/10
- Memories of the Future (season 4 episode 20) – 9.9/10
- From You, 2000 Years Ago (season 4 episode 21) – 9.9/10
- Warrior (season 2 episode 6) – 9.8/10
- That Day (season 3 episode 20) – 9.8/10
- Declaration of War (season 4 episode 5) – 9.8/10
- The War Hammer Titan (Season 4 episode 6) – 9.8/10
- Two Brothers (season 4 episode 19) – 9.8/10
- The Final Chapters: Special 1 (season 4 episode 29)
- Scream (season 2 episode 12) – 9.7/10
- Attack Titan (season 3 episode 21) – 9.7/10
- Savagery (season 4 episode 14) – 9.7/10
- The Dawn of Humanity (Season 4 episode 28) – 9.7/10
