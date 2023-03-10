Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 has surpassed the iconic Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood to become the highest-rated anime on MAL.

Attack on Titan is one of the few shows around the world, anime or live-action, that can truly deliver the hype and excitement that fans had expected.

The popular anime series returned last week with a one-hour-long special episode, marking the penultimate season 4 part 3 installment for the series – part 4 is scheduled for Fall 2023.

Now, the series has accomplished what many thought would have been impossible; Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is now the highest-rated anime of all time!

Attack on Titan S4 Part 3 passes Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

It didn’t take long for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 ‘The Final Chapters: Special 1’ to start climbing the MyAnimeList rankings. However, not many fans would have expected the series to become the highest-rated anime of all time, especially before the final part airs this Fall.

At the time of writing, Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is sitting at an outstanding 9.2/10 on MAL, with over 78,000 reviews and 327,000 members:

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 (2023) – 9.2/10 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009-10) – 9.11/10 Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (2022) – 9.09/10 Steins Gate (2011) – 9.08/10 Gintama (2015-16) – 9.07/10 Kaguya-sama: Love is War- Ultra Romantic (2022) – 9.07/10 Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 (2019) – 9.06/10 Gintama The Final (2021) – 9.05/10 Gintama (2011-12) – 9.04/10 Hunter x Hunter (2011-14) – 9.04

Of course, MAL is plagued by ‘review bombing’ from hardcore fans and haters alike, so there is a chance that Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 drops down the current all-time rankings later this year.

Season 4 Part 3 is not actually the highest-rated AOT episode

Whilst Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is currently the highest-rated anime of all time on MAL, that doesn’t mean that other user-based feedback websites are the same.

Interestingly, season 4 part 3 is not the highest-rated anime episode on IMDB, currently sitting in just one-twelfth place:

Perfect Game (Season 3 episode 16) – 9.9/10 Hero (Season 3 episode 17) – 9.9/10 Midnight Sun (season 3 episode 18) – 9.9/10 Assault (season 4 episode 7) – 9.9/10 Memories of the Future (season 4 episode 20) – 9.9/10 From You, 2000 Years Ago (season 4 episode 21) – 9.9/10 Warrior (season 2 episode 6) – 9.8/10 That Day (season 3 episode 20) – 9.8/10 Declaration of War (season 4 episode 5) – 9.8/10 The War Hammer Titan (Season 4 episode 6) – 9.8/10 Two Brothers (season 4 episode 19) – 9.8/10 The Final Chapters: Special 1 (season 4 episode 29) Scream (season 2 episode 12) – 9.7/10 Attack Titan (season 3 episode 21) – 9.7/10 Savagery (season 4 episode 14) – 9.7/10 The Dawn of Humanity (Season 4 episode 28) – 9.7/10

What are your favorite Attack on Titan episodes, and where does season 4 part 3 sit in your all-time top anime rankings?

