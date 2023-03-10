Anime & Comics

Attack on Titan S4 Part 3 passes Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on MAL

By Tom Llewellyn

Reiner looks shocked as he watches the Wall Titans march towards him
Attack on Titan/MAPPA/Anime Pony Canyon YouTube channel

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 has surpassed the iconic Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood to become the highest-rated anime on MAL.

Attack on Titan is one of the few shows around the world, anime or live-action, that can truly deliver the hype and excitement that fans had expected.

The popular anime series returned last week with a one-hour-long special episode, marking the penultimate season 4 part 3 installment for the series – part 4 is scheduled for Fall 2023.

Now, the series has accomplished what many thought would have been impossible; Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is now the highest-rated anime of all time!

Attack on Titan S4 Part 3 passes Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

It didn’t take long for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 ‘The Final Chapters: Special 1’ to start climbing the MyAnimeList rankings. However, not many fans would have expected the series to become the highest-rated anime of all time, especially before the final part airs this Fall.

At the time of writing, Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is sitting at an outstanding 9.2/10 on MAL, with over 78,000 reviews and 327,000 members:

  1. Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 (2023) – 9.2/10
  2. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009-10) – 9.11/10
  3. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War (2022) – 9.09/10
  4. Steins Gate (2011) – 9.08/10
  5. Gintama (2015-16) – 9.07/10
  6. Kaguya-sama: Love is War- Ultra Romantic (2022) – 9.07/10
  7. Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 (2019) – 9.06/10
  8. Gintama The Final (2021) – 9.05/10
  9. Gintama (2011-12) – 9.04/10
  10. Hunter x Hunter (2011-14) – 9.04

Of course, MAL is plagued by ‘review bombing’ from hardcore fans and haters alike, so there is a chance that Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 drops down the current all-time rankings later this year.

Season 4 Part 3 is not actually the highest-rated AOT episode

Whilst Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is currently the highest-rated anime of all time on MAL, that doesn’t mean that other user-based feedback websites are the same.

Interestingly, season 4 part 3 is not the highest-rated anime episode on IMDB, currently sitting in just one-twelfth place:

  1. Perfect Game (Season 3 episode 16) – 9.9/10
  2. Hero (Season 3 episode 17) – 9.9/10
  3. Midnight Sun (season 3 episode 18) – 9.9/10
  4. Assault (season 4 episode 7) – 9.9/10
  5. Memories of the Future (season 4 episode 20) – 9.9/10
  6. From You, 2000 Years Ago (season 4 episode 21) – 9.9/10
  7. Warrior (season 2 episode 6) – 9.8/10
  8. That Day (season 3 episode 20) – 9.8/10
  9. Declaration of War (season 4 episode 5) – 9.8/10
  10. The War Hammer Titan (Season 4 episode 6) – 9.8/10
  11. Two Brothers (season 4 episode 19) – 9.8/10
  12. The Final Chapters: Special 1 (season 4 episode 29)
  13. Scream (season 2 episode 12) – 9.7/10
  14. Attack Titan (season 3 episode 21) – 9.7/10
  15. Savagery (season 4 episode 14) – 9.7/10
  16. The Dawn of Humanity (Season 4 episode 28) – 9.7/10

What are your favorite Attack on Titan episodes, and where does season 4 part 3 sit in your all-time top anime rankings?

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Fortnite | Anime Legends Pack Launch Trailer
Latest Trailers
NBA 2K22 | Season 8 Reaches End Game
Tom Llewellyn
@https://twitter.com/Tom__Llewellyn

Tom Llewellyn is the Head of World Content, Anime, and Comics at HITC Entertainment and also helps oversee all things deemed ‘nerd culture’ at Forever Geek. After gaining a BSc degree in Animal Behaviour, Tom continued his education with a Master’s degree in Science Communication (MSc) and post-graduate research; with his own independent project being published in the Journal of Zoological and Botanical Gardens in 2021. Since joining GRV Media in early 2020, Tom has amassed over 48 million views on his content and has conducted interviews with various actors and filmmakers from the wonderful world of anime.

Read more of Thomas's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know