Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 New Release Date and Time Confirmed

Chapter 222 of Jujutsu Kaisen was supposed to get released this weekend, but the chapter has been delayed as the WSJ magazine is going on a 2-week break due to Japan’s Golden Week.

The previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen showed some of the anticipated events, including Gojo’s comeback. Every fan has been waiting for the moment when they can witness Gojo and Sukuna’s toe-to-toe battle. However, we have to wait a little longer for the chapter, but you can at least scroll down to find the new release date that has been confirmed following the hiatus.

As confirmed by Manga Plus, Jujutsu Kaisen will get released on digital platforms on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The time differences between the different regions of the world may cause the release time to vary. Well, you do not have to be concerned about that, as here, we have provided a time schedule that you should follow:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM

Mountain Time: 9:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

British Time: 4:00 PM

European Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Time: 8:30 PM

A Brief Recap of Chapter 221

Takaba and Yuji are desperately waiting to see an unsealed Gojo, but Hana stops them to confirm if their current location is acceptable to unseal the cursed object that has Gojo inside it. Takaba suggested they must decorate the place before bringing Gojo back. Angel says that time doesn’t pass in the Prison Realm. The team is worried about whether Gojo will be the same as before he got unsealed or if he has turned evil.

Everyone worries about Gojo’s mental state, but they have no other option, so Hana unsealed Gojo using Jacob’s ladder. Desperately waiting to meet Gojo, Yuji approaches the box but can’t see anything there. Hana says that Gojo may have turned evil, and because of that, her light may have made him disappear. However, the group meets Gojo the next moment.

Kenjaku is scared of seeing Gojo, though, but still, he tries to mock him. Gojo asks him to choose his words wisely in front of him. After that, Gojo is interrupted by Sukuna in Megumi’s body. The chapter divulges that the intense battle between Sukuna and Gojo will occur on December 24.