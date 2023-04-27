One Piece Chapter 1082 New Release Date Revealed

One Piece fans are eagerly waiting for Chapter 1082’s release, and here’s all you need to know about the upcoming chapter’s delay and the new release date.

The latest One Piece chapters have been moving at a fast pace, which is quite unusual for the fandom. The fast-paced fights give us quick conclusions for the ongoing battles, like in the last chapter, we saw Teach bring down the notorious Law. Now, everyone is eager to see what events the next chapter will focus on and if it will follow a similar trend as the latest chapters.

Eiichiro Oda dropped the previous chapter of One Piece last week, but fans won’t get the forthcoming chapter this week. That’s because the entire WSJ magazine is on a break this week. Now, the much-awaited Chapter 1082 is scheduled to release on Sunday, May 7th, 2023. So, the fandom will have to wait until next month to experience the upcoming events in the manga.

As usual, the chapter will be available to read for free on Viz Media and Manga Plus, and both platforms have confirmed the above release schedule for the upcoming chapter.

WSJ break leaves fans waiting for new chapters of their favorite manga series

Fans frequently see their beloved mangakas taking breaks after a couple of weeks. However, WSJ breaks are not that frequent, so it’s no surprise that the latest hiatus has left fans dry this week. That’s because, along with One Piece, every other Shonen series will not deliver a new chapter this week. This includes series such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Black Clover.

However, the silver lining for One Piece fans is that they’ll still get to watch the upcoming episode of the anime series this Sunday. Jujutsu Kaisen and Black Clover fans, however, have no such alternative. All they can do is wait for the new release date for the upcoming chapters.