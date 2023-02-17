The Black Clover movie, Sword of the Wizard King, was announced back in 2021 by Weekly Shonen Jump, with a release window of 2023. Since then, every Black Clover fan has been waiting for the movie to arrive soon, especially since the Black Clover anime series was canceled a while back.

After a long wait, the studio announced that the movie would hit the screens on March 31, 2023. However, it seems like the fandom will have to wait a little longer to experience the new movie.

Black Clover Movie Delay Explained

Recently, the official Twitter account for Black Clover Sword of the Wizard King confirmed that the movie’s release had been postponed for a few months. Initially, Studio Pierrot confirmed March 31st as the release date, but now, the film is scheduled to come out on Friday, June 16th.

Apparently, the studio had to delay the movie because of production issues, which occurred due to the unfortunate outbreak of the new coronavirus in Japan.

Of course, this is a piece of bad news for Black Clover fans who were eagerly waiting for the movie. However, the majority of the fandom understands the reasoning for the delay and hopes that the production staff stays safe at a time like this.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Movie has been postponed!



The movie is now scheduled for June 16!



?More: https://t.co/LVrIAIfcp9 pic.twitter.com/zXWSpijSjw — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) February 17, 2023

Apart from Black Clover, several other anime shows went on break recently due to COVID. This includes shows like The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible, Ayakashi Triangle, Spy Classroom, and Bofuri. One Piece anime also announced a break between February 26th – March 19th; however, the reason for its delay is not COVID, and it’s going on hiatus because of scheduling issues.

Regardless, we have no choice but to wait for Black Clover to arrive later this year in June and pray for the safety of the staff. Also, let’s hope that situation gets resolved soon, and the movie doesn’t get delayed any further.