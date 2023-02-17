Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 7 will get released in a few days, and here, we reveal when will the episode of the anime series get released for global fans.

The previous episode of the anime showed how Takemichi and Chifuyu were betrayed by their own clan. Besides that, Takemichi also learns about the person who killed Taiju in the original timeline.

The preview images and official synopsis of the upcoming episode have also started showing up online, so now we know how Kisaki looks forward to taking advantage of Hakkai’s situation. Well, we can expect to see an exciting fight in further episodes.

When will Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 7 get released?

Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 7 will get released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 2:08 AM JST. For fans in other parts of the world, here’s a time schedule that should be followed to track the episode on Disney Plus:

Pacific Standard Time- 10:08 AM (February 18th)

Eastern Standard Time- 1:08 PM (February 18th)

Greenwich Mean Time- 6:08 PM (February 18th)

Central European Time- 7:08 PM (February 18th)

Indian Standard Time- 11:30 PM (February 18th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 4:38 AM (February 19th)

What happened in the previous episode?

Takemichi enters the church to convince Hakkai not to kill Taiju as he believes killing someone is not a solution to anything. But Hakkai asks him not to interfere as he can’t understand what he has to go through because of his brother. On the other side, Hanma and Kisaki tie Chifuyu outside and enter the church with Taiju; of course, they betray their own group members for power.

Taiju punches Takemichi with 50% of his strength.#TokyoRevengers Season 2 episode 6 pic.twitter.com/LP83LXYCy4 — RisingNews (@risingnews_) February 13, 2023

Taiju beats Takemichi and blackmails Hakkai that he will reveal all his secrets. After that, Yuzuha arrives and tries stabbing Taiju from behind. However, before she can do so, she gets a hard punch from Taiju. That’s when Takemichi learns that in the original timeline, Hakkai did not kill Taiju; in fact, Yuzuha murdered him. Hakkai was the one to take the blame for it to save his sister.