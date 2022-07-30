Black Clover: What date and time will Chapter 332 Release?

Fans are excited to learn that Black Clover manga is returning with its final arc after three months-long hiatus. Here’s everything you need to know about Black Clover Chapter 332‘s release schedule.

Fans might remember that the popular manga went on hiatus so that its writer and illustrator could heal from burnout and can make a comeback with fresh ideas. Black Clover is a story of two orphans named Asta and Yuno, who were abandoned by their parents when they were infants. Later, growing up, the duo wished to be the strongest wizard king. As they see the dream to become the strongest person in the kingdom, they decide to compete with each other.

Black Clover Chapter 332 will be released on Sunday, July 31, 2022, on Manga Plus and Viz Media at 11:00 AM EST. As the upcoming chapter will follow a concurrent release schedule so here’s the time schedule you should follow to track the chapter:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM (July 31st)

Central Time: 10:00 AM (July 31st)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM (July 31st)

British Time: 4:00 PM (July 31st)

European Time: 5:00 PM (July 31st)

Indian Time: 8:30 PM (July 31st)

Japan Time: 12:00 AM (August 1st)

Spoilers of the upcoming chapter of Black Clover

The Chapter starts with the 7th Underworld Gate. Lucifero talks to himself about possessing the strongest magic powers. Lucious appearing at the location states that humans have the most potent magical powers.

Later, the time leap of 1 year and 3 months takes us to a ceremony where Asta is being promoted as the senior magic knight. While all the magic knights are present in the ceremony, Yuno, the grand magic knight, is missing as he has gone on a mission. Damnatio’s disappearance from the ceremony is also a hot topic of discussion.

On the other side, Yami is concerned about Charlotte’s strange behavior towards him over the past year. Finral explains that the weird behavior is the result of the love confession that Yami did when Charlotte was unconscious. Yami sits on the toilet, wondering if Charlotte loves him.