Black Panther 2 does a wonderful job at passing Chadwick Boseman’s legacy as T’Challa and the Black Panther, but the sequel also excels at exploring the different cultures presented and we discuss every language spoken in Wakanda Forever.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and serves as the closing project in the MCU’s Phase 4.

What Languages are Spoken in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

There are four languages heard in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Xhosa, a Mayan language, Haitian French, and English.

It’s likely the most languages heard in any one Marvel feature, especially since all of the aforementioned languages exist in the real world.

While we’ve heard Xhosa being spoken by the Wakandas in the MCU before, the introduction of Namor’s Mayan language is a welcomed sound.

Xhosa

Xhosa is a Nguni language – a group of Bantu languages spoken by Nguni people – and stands as the official language of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Spoken by approximately 8.2 million people, the Xhosa language consists of many click consonants – speech sounds that occur as consonants.

In Marvel comics, however, Wakandans speak three, different languages: Wakandan, Yoruba, and Hausa.

Yoruba is spoken in West Africa, particularly in Southwestern and Central Nigeria by the ethnic Yoruba people. Hausa, on the other hand, is a Chadic language spoken by the Hausa people in Chad, mostly within north Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, and Benin.

Mayan Language

Spoken by Namor and the Talokanil from the underwater kingdom of Talokan – Marvel’s answer to Atlantis – the Mayan language is also present throughout Wakanda Forever.

Mayan forms a family of 21 languages commonly spoken in Mesoamerica in the south of Mexico and Central America, descending from six proto-Mayan language branches including Huastecan, Quichean, Yucatecan, Qanjobalan, Mamean and Ch?olan–Tzeltalan.

Vice reported that actor Tenoch Huerta learned a Mayan language for his role as Namor, however, it was not disclosed which branch was featured in the movie.

Haitian French

During Wakanda Forever, it is revealed that Nakia has been living in Hati, which is why a number of scenes include the French language.

Hati is a country located on the island of Hispaniola in the Greater Antilles archipelago of the Caribbean Sea, where they speak Haitian French.

Haitian French is very similar to standard French, however, the dialect and certain words differ – similar to Canadian French – and a creole-based tone can be heard.

Additionally, the French spoken in Paris has been favored by the Haitians, although a distinct native language can always be heard.

French is also used during the UN conference when French representatives question Queen Ramonda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters worldwide.

