Letitia Wright is front and center in the Marvel sequel while her character’s family and the nation of Wakanda mourn the loss of T’Challa. We confirm how old Shuri is in Black Panther 2 while the events unfold.

Wakanda Forever is currently sitting with an 84% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% audience score, which is an impressive start to any new release.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

How Old is Shuri in Black Panther 2?

Shuri is 25 years old in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Despite producer Nate Moore stating that Shuri was 16 years old during the first Black Panther movie, both Letitia Wright and the movie’s novelization, Black Panther: The Junior Novel, state that Shuri is actually 18 years old during those events.

The first Black Panther movie takes place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and both Infinity War and Black Panther take place in the year 2018.

Jumping ahead to Wakanda Forever, we know these events take place around two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame and ScreenRant confirmed that Wakanda Forever takes place in 2025 because of the five-year time jump at the beginning of Endgame added on.

Since Shuri was 18 in 2018 during the first Black Panther movie, this confirms she is 25 in Wakanda Forever in the year 2025.

When Does Black Panther Wakanda Forever Take Place in the MCU Timeline?

In addition to occurring two years after Avengers: Endgame, Moore also confirmed to CinemaBlend that Wakanda Forever takes place after Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals:

“I think it probably happens potentially concurrent with Thor [Love and Thunder]. New Asgard does exist in our film. And almost concurrent with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is coming out in February.”

Furthermore, this means Wakanda Forever takes place in the same year as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Ms. Marvel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters worldwide.

