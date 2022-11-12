**Warning – Major spoilers ahead for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever**

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses primarily on honoring the late Chadwick Boseman and his MCU character T’Challa, the sequel does have surprises along the way, including the debut of Divine Love Konadu-Sun.

With Wakanda Forever closing Phase 4 of the MCU, we now have the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to look forward to, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and serves as the closing project in the MCU’s Phase 4.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Post-Credits Scene Recap

After the first bout of credits role, we get a post-credits scene that returns viewers to Shuri on the beach, to be met by Nakia and a young boy. We are then introduced to Toussaint, who is revealed to be Nakia and T’Challa’s son, whose real name is T’Challa II.

T’Challa and Nakia dated briefly in MCU lore, but the pair have always had a close bond and Nakia was a trusted ally of the Prince. In the comics, T’Challa has a son, Azari, but his mother is the X-Men’s Storm.

T’Challa II asks Shuri if she will keep their secret, which she agrees to, and this reveal suggests the boy will grow up to carry T’Challa’s comic-book legacy on the silver screen.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Cr. Marvel Entertainment, YouTube

Divine Love Konadu-Sun Makes His Acting Debut

Divine Love Konadu-Sun is a young actor making his feature-film debut and his MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

With this being his first acting credit, Konadu-Sun appeared at the Wakanda Forever premiere in a black, three-piece suit – with blue detailing resembling the plant that turned Namor’s people blue – and gold sneakers.

As Konadu-Sun grows, there’s a chance he will reprise his role as T’Challa II in future MCU movies, or the studio may recast the role with an older actor.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Meet the Cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Letitia Wright is taking over lead character duties in the sequel, stepping into Chadwick Boseman’s place after the actor sadly and suddenly died from his battle with cancer in 2020.

Returning from the first Black Panther movie, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett all make follow-up appearances, alongside newcomers Tenoch Huerta Mejía as villain Namor and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams.

Below, we have included the full cast list of the sequel:

Letitia Wright – Shuri

– Shuri Lupita Nyong’o – Nakia

– Nakia Danai Gurira – Okoye

– Okoye Winston Duke – M’Baku

– M’Baku Florence Kasumba – Ayo

– Ayo Dominique Thorne – Riri Williams / Ironheart

– Riri Williams / Ironheart Michaela Coel – Aneka

– Aneka Tenoch Huerta Mejía – Namor

– Namor Martin Freeman – Everett K. Ross

– Everett K. Ross Alex Livinalli – Attuma

– Attuma Angela Bassett – Ramonda

– Ramonda Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Valentina Allegra de Fontaine:

You will also know by now that Michael B. Jordan reprises his role as N’Jadaka, a.k.a. Erik “Killmonger” Stevens during Shuri’s astral plane scene.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now in theaters worldwide.

