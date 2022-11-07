The Terrifier franchise has quickly become the goriest and hard-to-stomach horror series of late, while carrying its lower budget. With many taking their chances with the sequel, we confirm if Terrifier 2 is based on a true story and if Art the Clown is a real killer.

The Terrifier series came from Damien Leone’s directorial debut and the short film The 9th Circle from 2009, starring the angel-dressed heroine who ended up returning as Sienna in Terrifier 2.

Created, directed, and written by Leone, the splatter slasher horror Terrifier 2 is a direct sequel to the 2016 original movie Terrifier and the third movie to feature killer Art the Clown, starring David Howard Thornton, Samantha Scaffidi, Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt, Kailey Hyman, and Casey Harnett.

Is Terrifier 2 Based on a True Story? Is Art the Clown Real?

No, Terrifier 2 is not based on a true story nor inspired by real-life events. It’s very common for slasher movies to be at least loosely inspired by true events these days, but Terrifier 2, and its predecessor, are completely fictional and created by Leone.

This also applies to the antagonist of the franchise, Art the Clown, who is not based on a real murderer – which we are glad about.

Instead, Art the Clown is actually a demon that appears at Halloween to claim his victims and causes general chaos. The demonic clown is not based on any entity found in pre-existing legends.

Leone Guareentees Terrifier 3 Happening

Terrifier 3 has not been given the green light just yet, which isn’t surprising since the sequel took six years to premiere after its predecessor.

However, creator Leone has “guaranteed” Terrifier 3 is happening, while speaking to Slash Film:

“Right now, I would like to just tell a solid story where it has a nice arc for my heroes, my villains, it’s complete. So a three is, I can almost guarantee a part three. After that? We’ll see if there’s anything left and if the fans are still accepting of this character and this franchise.”

Leone also told Variety that Terrifier 3 is so big that the sequel may have to be split into two parts in order to put out a shorter runtime.

If a third movie is definitely happening, it’s expected that Terrifier 3 would release a lot sooner than the gap between the first and second entry, with The Digital Fix predicting its 2024 release window.

Terrifier 2 Reviews

Despite theaters hosting horrors Smile and Prey For the Devil currently, the genre’s fandom is still raving over Terrifier 2, with many viewers suffering adverse reactions to the gore.

It’s not completely uncommon to hear of people feeling nauseous over the contents of a horror movie, but fainting takes the cake – which is surprising after nearly two decades of Saw movies.

Aside from the gore factor, many horror fans are having a lot of fun with the sequel and the ScreamQueensPodcast even gave the movie a glowing review in emojis.

