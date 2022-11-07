November 2022 will forever be known as a bittersweet month for The Walking Dead fans, as we say goodbye to the long-running show but welcome a host of spin-offs to come. Before the finale arrives, we confirm how long the final episode of The Walking Dead will be with a confirmed runtime.

First premiering on Halloween 2010, The Walking Dead has been on the air for twelve years, spanning eleven seasons with the third part of Season 11 airing just now.

Initially developed by Frank Darabont with Angela Kang now serving as showrunner, The Walking Dead is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

How Long is the Final Episode of The Walking Dead?

ComicBook.com confirmed that the final episode of The Walking Dead will be 90 minutes long with commercials, or 1 hour and 30 minutes.

As expected, this will be the longest season finale of the show thus far, as Episode 24 is being classed as an extended episode. Previous season finales hit around the 50-minute mark.

The series finale will be directed by The Walking Dead veteran Greg Nicotero and it is expected to pave the way for further spin-off shows to come.

How Many Episodes are Left of The Walking Dead? Finale Release Date

After the airing of Season 11 Episode 22, titled Faith, last night, that means there are only two more episodes of The Walking Dead left.

The penultimate episode will be titled “Family” and the final episode will be called “Rest in Peace.”

Rest in Peace is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Episode: faith

Show: The Walking Dead

Air date: November 6, 2022

Director: Rose Troche

Season 11 Part 3 Release Schedule

As we’re now approaching the end of Part 3, there are only two more episodes to air before the show is gone for good.

The final part of the show has continued the pattern of airing every Sunday on AMC and episodes of the series are also available to watch on Disney Plus in addition to AMC.

Below, we highlight the release schedule of Part 3, including the final two episodes:

Episode 17: Lockdown – October 2, 2022

– October 2, 2022 Episode 18: A New Deal – October 9, 2022

– October 9, 2022 Episode 18: Variant – October 16, 2022

– October 16, 2022 Episode 19: What’s Been Lost – October 23, 2022

– October 23, 2022 Episode 20: Outpost 22 – October 30, 2022

– October 30, 2022 Episode 21: Faith – November 6, 2022

– November 6, 2022 Episode 22: Family – November 13, 2022

– November 13, 2022 Episode 24: Rest in Peace – November 20, 2022

The Walking Dead Season 11 is now streaming on AMC.

