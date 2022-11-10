Many movie buffs are still accustomed to tuning into the latest movie release on their varied streaming platforms, but as time goes on, more movies are returning to cinema-exclusive runs. In the case of Marvel’s latest MCU entry, we explore Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Disney Plus release window.

Wakanda Forever will serve as the final film in the MCU’s Phase 4, paving the way for the fifth phase that will intricately set up the next big Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Disney Plus Release Window Explored

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will eventually come to Disney Plus after it has honored its cinema-exclusive run.

Following the pattern of other Marvel projects, Wakanda Forever will follow a strict 63-day theatre-exclusive run before arriving on Disney Plus.

This means the sequel is likely to arrive on the streaming platform in early January 2023.

Until its Disney Plus release, the only place you’ll be able to watch the sequel is in your local theatre.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Popcorn Bucket

Everyone who goes to see the sequel this weekend in AMC theaters will be treated to an exclusive collectible popcorn bucket.

The light-up popcorn tin will only be available from participating AMC theaters across the United States beginning November 11.

Each tin will cost $24.99 plus tax and features an illuminated Black Panther logo, Wakanda Forever’s logo, and script from the Wakandan language in gold.

Our exclusive #BLACKPANTHER: #WAKANDAFOREVER ? tins are available at participating locations starting 11/10 while supplies last! Find a location: https://t.co/0iXu7NTFKj pic.twitter.com/gZDriu924w — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 8, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal at McDonalds

Before or after your screening of the sequel, treat yourself and the family to a cheeky McDonalds Happy Meal, as the fast food chain is also offering some Black Panther-inspired perks.

Available only in the United States, each Happy Meal comes with one of ten toys inspired by the movie and the limited-time offer is currently available now.

The ten toys you can expect to receive are Black Panther, Battle Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, Nakia, M’Baku, Ironheart, Namor, a second Namor, and Attuma.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Happy Meal Toys at Mcdonalds. pic.twitter.com/s7kEmDQq0v — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) November 1, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11, 2022.

