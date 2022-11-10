Warrior Nun became an underrated hit on Netflix after the debut of its first season back in 2020, and while filming had its share of pandemic-related delays, the sophomore season has finally arrived and we confirm how many episodes are in Season 2.

Season 1 was praised with mostly positive reviews, which prompted the streaming platform to renew a second season just one month after its July 2020 premiere.

Created by Simon Barry for Netflix and based on the comic book character, Warrior Nun Areala, by Ben Dunn, the fantasy drama follows orphan Ava Silva who discovers she has supernatural powers that led her to join an order of warrior nuns, starring Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Tristán Ulloa.

Warrior Nun | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix BridTV 10321 Warrior Nun | Season 2 Official Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/FS5_aHvF70U/hqdefault.jpg 1027490 1027490 center 32600

How Many Episodes are in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Warrior Nun Season 2 is confirmed to have eight episodes, coming in two episodes shorter than its freshman season.

Fans will be glad to know that all eight entries will be dropping at the same time on Netflix, meaning you can indulge in a binge right away.

Below, we have outlined all of the episodes and their titles to help you to navigate your watch:

Episode 1: Galatians 6:4-5

Episode 2: Colossians 3:9-10

Episode 3: Luke 8:17

Episode 4: Corinthians 10:20-21

Episode 5: Mark 10:45

Episode 6: Isaiah 40:31

Episode 7: Psalms 116:15

Episode 8: Jeremiah 29:13

Only one more sleep till Warrior Nun Season 2. Been waiting so long for this! pic.twitter.com/8Kf1kkjjQz — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) November 9, 2022

When Does Warrior Nun Season 2 Come Out?

Warrior Nun Season 2 will be promptly released on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 10, 2022.

Like most new releases on Netflix, the sophomore season will be unleashed at Midnight P.T., which translates to the following times where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Warrior Nun – Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Warrior Nun Season 2 Confirmed Cast

It wouldn’t quite be the series viewers fell in love with if lead Alba Baptista wasn’t returning, who has also starred in this year’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Joining Baptista on the Season 2 front are Toya Turner and Tristán Ulloa, returning to play Sister Mary and Father Vincent, and William Miller will also be tackling Adriel once again – and we expect to see more of him in Season 2.

There are also a handful of new faces joining Season 2: Meena Rayann, Jack Mullarkey, and Richard Clothier.

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva

Toya Turner – Sister Mary

Tristán Ulloa – Father Vincent

William Miller – Adriel

Thekla Reuten – Jillian Salvius

Lorena Andrea – Sister Lilith

Kristina Tonteri-Young – Sister Beatrice

Olivia Delcán – Sister Camila

Meena Rayann – Yasmine Amunet

Jack Mullarkey – Miguel

Richard Clothier – Cardinal William Foster

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all