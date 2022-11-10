One way to bring in the holiday season is to celebrate with a new run of Mythic Quest, which is due to begin on Apple TV Plus and we confirm how many episodes are in Season 3.

In case you’re worried about Season 3 ending too soon, fans can rest knowing that a fourth season has already been green-lit by Apple TV.

Created by Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Megan Ganz, the American comedy series first premiered in 2020, following a fictional game studio developing the titular MMORPG, starring Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, and David Hornsby.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Release Date and Time

Mythic Quest Season 3 will debut on Friday, November 11, 2022, on Apple TV Plus.

Season 3 will begin with a double bill during its premiere, releasing at Midnight PT.

Expected to pick up directly after the events of Season 3, we’ll see Ian and Poppy embark on a new game to bring the latter’s Mythic Quest expansion, Hera, to life. This will obviously create a rivalry with their previous game and company.

Mythic Quest – Cr. © 2022 Apple Inc.

How Many Episodes are in Mythic Quest Season 3?

Mythic Quest Season 3 is confirmed to have ten episodes within its third run, giving this season a greater episode count than previous seasons by one entry.

Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney wrote the double-bill premiere, and other writers involved this season include Kyle Mack, Katie McElhenney, and Rachel actor Ashly Burch.

Each episode is expected to continue an average runtime of between 24-37 minutes per episode.

Mythic Quest – Cr. © 2022 Apple Inc.

Mythic Quest Season 3 Release Schedule

Aside from the double-bill premiere, which will air the first two episodes, Season 3 will then settle down into releasing weekly on a Friday.

The following release schedule confirms that the Mythic Quest Season 3 finale will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023.

Below, we have included the full release schedule for Season 3 and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: TBA – Friday, November 11, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – Friday, November 11, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – Friday, November 18, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Friday, November 25, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Friday, December 2, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Friday, December 9, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Friday, December 16, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Friday, December 23, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – Friday, December 30, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – Friday, January 6, 2023

This would be an HR violation but Rachel and Dana don't work here anymore. Therefore, we don't care. pic.twitter.com/fNa7G5hWSF — Mythic Quest (@mythic_quest) October 27, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

