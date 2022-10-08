Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the seventeenth season of the fan-favorite Bleach anime series. Undoubtedly, it’s one of the highly anticipated series that’s going to air soon, and fans are going crazy to know about the release schedule for Episode 1.

Debuted with its first season in 2004, Bleach has given us sixteen seasons that have 366 episodes in total. Since the anime series wrapped up its sixteenth season in 2012, fans across the globe have been waiting for the seventeenth season.

Besides this, the upcoming season will be the last season of the anime series as it will cover the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, that’s the last arc of the manga.

When does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 1 Release?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 1 will officially release on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 12:00 AM in Japan. For the majority of fans based in other countries, the anime series will come out on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Below is the time schedule that you need to follow:

Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM (October 9)

Eastern Timing- 11:00 AM (October 9)

British Timing- 4:00 PM (October 9)

European Timing- 5:00 PM (October 9)

Indian timing- 8:30 PM (October 9)

Philippine Timing- 11:00 PM (October 9)

Japanese Timing- 12:00 AM (October 10)

Australia Timing- 12:30 AM (October 10)

Where to watch the anime series?

In Japan, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will release on TV Tokyo. For the US audience, the anime series will be available on Hulu, and if you are based anywhere else in the world, you can watch the much-awaited series on Disney Plus.

BLEACH TYBW Anime

Episode-1 "The Blood Warfare" Previews pic.twitter.com/q7pVuPtnXK — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) September 11, 2022

Previously, all the seasons of Bleach were available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, but after the anime series was taken off of these streaming platforms, it found new streaming destinations, i.e., Disney Plus and Hulu.