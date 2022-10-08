Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Release date and How to Watch

The best time of the year is here for anime fans as the community will be getting the Chainsaw Man anime series on their screens pretty soon. So, when does Chainsaw Man Episode 1 release, and how can you watch the episode? Well, here’s everything you need to know about the anime’s release schedule.

The popular Japanese Manga Chainsaw Man is created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. Its first part was published in Shonen Manga Magazine in December 2018 and ran until December 2020, and the second part of the manga came out in July 2022 and is still ongoing. At the time of this writing, the manga has been gathered in 12 volumes, and 16 million copies of it have been circulated to date.

Critics have very well received the Chainsaw Man manga, so now everyone wants to see how all characters of the gore-filled manga will look on the TV screens.

3 DAYS TO GO BEFORE CHAINSAWMAN EPISODE 1 LET'S GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/av5DezbA7x — DAILY DENJI (@denjiicult) October 8, 2022

When does Chainsaw Man Episode 1 come out?

In Japan, Chainsaw Man Episode 1 will air on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. However, the release timing of the episode is yet to be confirmed. Crunchyroll has licensed the series for International fans, and the streaming platform has previously revealed that it will simulcast the episodes of the anime after it airs in Japan, i.e., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 12:00 AM.

Besides this, the anime series will have 12 episodes in its first season, covering around half of the events from Part 1 of the manga series.

Chainsaw Man Episode 1: Preview

A few days ago, the preview for the first episode of the anime series surfaced online. The preview showed Denji, a poor high school student, living a difficult life with his pet Pochita (the Chainsaw Devil). However, after getting killed by a group, the boy gets fused with Pochita and becomes Chainsaw Man. Moreover, we also get a glimpse of Makima in the preview trailer.

Besides the trailer, here is the official synopsis of the episode:

Denji is a young boy who lives as a devil hunter. In order to repay the debts left by his parents, he lived a poor life with Pochita, the “Chainsaw Devil,” while fulfilling the requests received from the yakuza gang. One day, when called by the Yakuza, Denji is betrayed and killed. In his fading consciousness, there was something talking to Denji.