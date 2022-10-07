My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 Release date and time

My Hero Academia Season 6 premiered last week, and now everyone is looking forward to Episode 2‘s release date and time.

The sixth season of the popular anime series has marked the beginning of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. Pro Heroes must be prepared as the Liberation Front wants to eliminate them. Meanwhile, the operation has been started at Jaku Hospital by the Endeavour team.

The preview trailer for the second episode shows that Mirko will play a vital role; in fact, the episode comes with the title ‘Mirko, the No. 5 Hero.’ Fortunately, we won’t have to wait longer to see the further happenings as the episode’s release date is nearer.

Genshin Impact | Story Teaser: Lost Legacies in the Sand BridTV 11374 Genshin Impact | Story Teaser: Lost Legacies in the Sand https://i.ytimg.com/vi/EEGh9J0TH2E/hqdefault.jpg 1112059 1112059 center 32600

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 2 Release Schedule

My Hero Academia Season 6 will come up with Episode 2 on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. International fans have to wait until after the Japanese release because Crunchyroll always brings the English-subbed anime episodes an hour after their official release in Japan. Besides these, you should follow the below release schedule that’s prepared by keeping in mind the regional time differences:

What happened in the premiere episode of My Hero Academia Season 6

The Paranormal Liberation Front wants to take the Pro Heroes down on their knees. Hawks desperately want to gather more information about them. With the help of Twice, Hawk accumulates enough helpful information about the Paranormal Liberation Front. Meanwhile, the heroes get divided into two groups; one heads toward the Jaku Hospital, and the other moves toward the Gunga Mountain Villa.

Furthermore, the Endeavour team operates at the Jaku Hospital, and Mirko goes to Morgue. The Endeavours encounter Dr. Ujiko, who appears older. Present Mic lashes at him because he thinks Ujiko is responsible for Shigaraki’s condition. Eraser Head proposes an option to Ujiko that involves no bloodshedding.

Pacific Timing- 2:30 AM

Central Timing – 04:30 AM

04:30 AM Eastern Timing- 5:30 AM

British Timing- 10:30 AM

European Timing- 11:30 AM

Indian Timing- 3:00 PM

Mirko, the No. 5 Hero. Ready for the new episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 tomorrow?! ?



?More: https://t.co/atRFpDfAZ1 pic.twitter.com/ctoWgDN8vc — AnimeTV ???? (@animetv_jp) October 7, 2022