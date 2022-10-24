Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 3 Release date and Time

Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 3 will release soon, and here’s everything you should know from its release time to its date.

The anticipated anime series has seen massive success since its first episode aired on October 11, 2022. In fact, the series maintained a rating of 9/9.5 in the charts of MyAnimeList for the first ten days of its release.

Episode 2 of Bleach‘s final season couldn’t be better as it came with several characters from the past. Moreover, seeing the Quincies coming out of nowhere is something to be excited about, as it hints towards the most anticipated battle of the series, i.e., Ichigo vs. Quilge Opie.

Bleach TYBW Episode 3 Release Schedule

Bleach TYBW episode 3 will release in Japan on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 12:00 AM. However, the episode will come out a day before its Japanese release in most regions worldwide due to the time zone differences. Below are the mentioned release timings that you should follow:

Pacific Timing- 8.30 AM (October 24th)

Central Timing- 10.30 AM (October 24th)

Eastern Timing- 11.30 AM (October 24th)

British Timing- 4.30 PM (October 24th)

Central Timing- 5.30 PM (October 24th)

Indian Timing- 9.00 PM (October 24th)

Philippines Timing- 11.30 PM (October 24th)

Australian Timing- 1.00 AM (October 25th)

What happened in Bleach TYBW Episode 2?

Episode 2 of the final season of Bleach showed Ichigo, along with Orihime, Sado, and Kisuke Urahara, proceeding toward Hueco Mundo. Ishida did not go with them as he did not want to go against Quincy. As Ichigo, Sado, and Urahara reached the location; they saw the Wandenreich army selecting new Arrancar recruits for their army.

Tres Bestias, Mila Rose, Apacci, and Sung-Sun attack Quincy, but they soon realize that taking down this opponent is not their cup of tea. After that, Ichiko reaches the location and the scene hints that he and Quincy will fight next.