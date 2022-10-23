Chainsaw Man Chapter 108 Release date, Time and Recap

When does Chainsaw Man Chapter 108 release? In this post, we have discussed the release date, time, and a brief recap of the previous chapter.

Chainsaw Man is one of the most loved manga of all time, and as days pass, the manga is getting even better. Previously, we saw the confrontation between the Justice Devil and the War Devil, and now, everyone is eager to see how things turn out.

Moreover, as the anime adaptation of the popular manga premiered this fall, fans got attached to the characters even more than before.

Chainsaw Man | Main Trailer BridTV 11392 Chainsaw Man | Main Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j9sSzNmB5po/hqdefault.jpg 1115176 1115176 center 32600

Chainsaw Man Chapter 108 will release on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:00 AM in Japan, and here’s the time schedule for fans in different regions:

Pacific Timing- 8:00 AM (October 25th)

Eastern Timing- 11:00 AM (October 25th)

British Timing- 4:00 PM (October 25th)

Central Timing- 5:00 PM (October 25th)

Indian Timing- 8:30 PM (October 25th)

Philippine Timing- 11:00 PM (October 25th)

Japanese Timing- 12:00 AM (October 26th)

Australia Timing- 12:30 AM (October 26th)

As usual, fans can read the upcoming chapter on Viz Media, Manga Plus, or the official website of Shonen Jump Magazine.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 107: A Brief recap

Yuko attacks Yoru in her devil form, and as the latter runs toward the classroom, all the students panic. An announcement is made on the school radio asking all the students to leave the school as soon as possible. Meanwhile, some students start thinking if it is real or if it is a drill, to which Yuko answers that everything’s real. Yoru throws a pencil toward Yuko from behind, but the devil stops it by saying that she is able to read her every movement.

#Chainsawman 107



The duality between Justice Devil vs Yoru and Yuko vs Asa is actually really dope. Can't wait to see what Fujimoto has cooked up for this pic.twitter.com/ZQ6L3Ipqs1 — Tired J ?? (@jNelajus) October 19, 2022

Yuko kills one girl with the same pencil and smashes another girl’s head on a wall. While she looks for the last girl, a devil hunter named Seigi Akoku appears. Following him, two more devil hunters dive in, but Yuko is not ready to give up so soon. She explains that she doesn’t want to kill innocents, but the girls whom she killed used to bully her, so they were not innocents.

She also continued saying that she won’t let Asa get bullied. Hearing this, Yoru releases Asa, who tries to convince Yuko that she should stop her killing spree. The chapter ends by showing this scene.