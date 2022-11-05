Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5 Release date and Time

Bleach returned to us with its much-awaited Final season, titled Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. So far, Studio Pierrot has given us four great episodes of the new season, and after a week-long break, we are finally getting close to episode 5’s release.

The first four episodes have been amazing, at least in terms of story. Seeing Ichigo back on the screen feels like a blessing to several anime fans. And, of course, Studio Pierrot has done a tremendous job with Thousand-Year Blood War; however, that’s not to say the animation in the latest season is all great. There were some fight scenes in the previous episodes that didn’t have precisely a good animation.

The repetitions and insufficient use of CGI during the fight disappointed several fans. Regardless, the final season has just started, and who knows, the studio might surprise the community with some great work in the upcoming episodes.

When Does Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Episode 5 Come Out?

Episode 5 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is scheduled to release worldwide on Monday, November 7th, 2022, at 8:30 AM PT (Pacific Timing). The anime is available to watch on Disney Plus. Apart from that, Hulu also streams the latest episodes of the anime, but in some selected regions. The fifth episode will stream immediately after its broadcast in Japan is over, and here’s when you can watch it in your regions:

Pacific Time – 8:30 AM PT

Central Time – 10:30 AM CT

Eastern Time – 11:30 AM ET

British Time – 4:30 PM GMT

European Time – 5:30 PM CEST

India Time – 9 PM IST

Philippine Time – 11:30 PM PST

Japan Time – 12 AM JST (Tuesday, November 8th)

Australian Time – 2 AM ACDT (Tuesday, November 8th)

The anime series gets a synopsis for the upcoming episode

The official website for Bleach released a synopsis for the fifth episode, titled Wrath as a Lightning. According to the synopsis, Shinigami will be happy that Ichigo is on his way to help them against the ongoing disaster. But little do they know that Ichigo is trapped by Quilge Opie’s abilities. The communication with Technology Development Bureau is gone, but amid all the chaos, Ichigo hears something. Meanwhile, Kuchiki Byakuya takes the lead and asks not to figure out the enemy’s strength.