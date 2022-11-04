Is The Dragon Prince renewed for Season 5?

The Dragon Prince season 4 was recently released on Netflix with nine episodes, and after binge-watching the entire season, fans are looking forward to the next season. So, when can we expect The Dragon Prince to come up with season 5?

The computer-animated television series The Dragon Prince received its first season in 2018. After that, Season 2 came following a gap of six months, and the third season was released nine months after the second season’s arrival.

Unfortunately, season 4 had to face several delays in production due to the global pandemic. However, as the situation is better now, we may expect the next season to arrive faster. Here’s everything you need to know about The Dragon Prince season 5.

The Dragon Prince Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

During the ‘Zoom Into Xadia’ panel at Comic-Con 2020, the creators of the animated television series announced the renewal of The Dragon Prince for season 5. Interestingly, the sixth and seventh seasons have already been confirmed, so we still have enough content to enjoy. Given the show’s popularity, it’s no surprise that Netflix has already renewed the series for several seasons.

As per Screenrant, all the further seasons will have nine episodes each, making the episode count 63 in total for seven seasons.

Besides this, in an interview with Comicbook, the creators disclosed that the breaks between the further seasons would be kept shorter. In fact, they will follow a similar release pattern as followed by the first three seasons. Along with that, they also revealed that the franchise would come up with some game announcements pretty soon.

When can we expect The Dragon Prince Season 5 to come out?

The announcement regarding the release date has yet to be made, but if everything goes well, we might expect the next season to show up from mid to late 2023. Since the creators have already confirmed that the gap will be much shorter, it’s safe to say that the fifth season is already in production. In that case, we can expect Netflix to drop a trailer for the season sometime during the first half of 2023, with the new episodes dropping in the second half of the following year.

