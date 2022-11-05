Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 6 Release date and Time

The previous episode of Mob Psycho 100 featured Mob going against Dimple after the evil spirit took control over the entire town. For a while, Mob tries to convince Dimple to release everyone from his mind control, but it seems like Dimple won’t go without a fight. So, now, everyone is eager to see Mob going all psycho in episode 6 of season 3.

In the episode, we also saw Dimple coming out in his real form after a long time. And because of the tree, Dimple has become incredibly powerful. To make things worse, he absorbs Mob’s psychic powers using the Broccoli tree. But even then, Mob is left with enough psychic juice to stand against Dimple, and after being patient for a very long, our favorite protagonist has reached 100%. On top of that, Dimple made fun of Mob’s t-shirt, so everyone expects to see Mob unleashing his powers in the next episode.

Mob Psycho 100 III | Main Trailer BridTV 11380 Mob Psycho 100 III | Main Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ah7lTT-NKMw/hqdefault.jpg 1111366 1111366 center 32600

When Does Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 6 Come Out?

Episode 6 of Mob Psycho 100 season 3 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 9 AM PT (Pacific Timing). You can watch the latest season on Crunchyroll, and in some regions, the episode is also available to stream on Netflix. But since it’s a simulcast release, the episode’s release time will vary depending on your region. Here’s the exact regional release schedule:

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

British Time: 4:00 PM

Europe Time: 6:00 PM

Indian Time: 9:30 PM

Episode 6 of the anime series will feature Dimple sharing his true intentions

The official website for Mob Psycho 100 season 3 released the synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled “Divine Tree 3 – Dimple Is.” According to the synopsis, Ekubo, AKA, Dimple, will share his feelings with Mob.

Mob, surprisingly, will apologize to Dimple for not paying enough attention to Dimple. After a fierce battle, Mob and Dimple will reconcile, and since Mob is too tired to walk on his own, Ekubo carries him out of the Divine tree. But before Dimple can take Mob home, the followers of the Psycho Helmet cult block their way. Now, Mob and Dimple have to find their way, commencing a “fierce battle of the true friendship.”