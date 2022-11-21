Bleach TYBW Episode 7 Release date and Time

The ongoing popular anime series Bleach TYBW is arriving with episode 7, and here’s everything you should know about the upcoming episode’s release schedule.

The Thousand Year Blood War is the last arc of the Bleach manga that covers the content from the 55th to 74th volumes of the manga. The anime adaptation of it is already done with six episodes, and as we head toward the seventh episode, we want to mention that the series is placed at 2nd rank in MyanimeList. Well, now let’s see when we can watch Bleach TYBW’s Episode 7.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War | Official Jump Festa Trailer | VIZ BridTV 7388 Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War | Official Jump Festa Trailer | VIZ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/78WIYzX_m98/hqdefault.jpg 927561 927561 center 32600

When does Bleach TYBW Episode 7 Release?

Bleach TYBW episode 7 will officially release on TV Tokyo for the Japanese audience on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST. The episode of the series will be simulcast exclusively on HULU for fans residing in the United States. At the same time, the majority of the regions will get to watch the episode on Disney Plus. Following is the time schedule that will help you track the episode:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:30 AM (November 21st)

Central Standard Time- 9:30 AM (November 21st)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:30 AM (November 21st)

British Standard Time- 3:30 PM (November 21st)

Central European Time- 4:30 PM (November 21st)

Indian Standard Time- 10:00 PM (November 21st)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:30 PM (November 21st)

Australia Central Standard Time- 2:00 AM (November 22nd)

What happened previously in Bleach TYBW?

Ishida finds out about the war that took place before to destroy Quincy. He also learned that the remaining Quincy was washed off by war 200 years back. After reading these things, Ishida worries about peace between Shinigami and Quincy.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Episode 7 – “BORN IN THE DARK” premieres this Monday at 7:30AM PT! #BLEACHTYBW pic.twitter.com/aAS414BrnR — VIZ (@VIZMedia) November 20, 2022

Ishida doubts his loyalty toward the Quincies as he has helped the Shinigamis in their battle. Apart from this, Yamamato is trying his best to overpower Yhwach as he did previously. Seeing his powers, everyone realized that if he was not stopped, the entire Soul Society would get destroyed by his energy flames.