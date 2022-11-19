Chainsaw Man Episode 7 Release date and Time

Chainsaw Man Season 1 episode 7 is arriving soon, and here’s everything you should know about the release schedule of the episode.

The anime has entered the Eternity Devil arc, and our devil hunters are trapped in the stomach of the powerful devil. No one can find a way out; the devil is not ready to let them go before he can have Chainsaw Man’s heart. Now, the seventh episode of the anime might show us how the brave Chainsaw Man defeats the devil and protect his colleagues.

When does Chainsaw Man Episode 7 Release?

Chainsaw Man episode 7 will release on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, while in Japan, the episode will come out on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Fans must follow the below time schedule to track the episode in their time zones:

Pacific Time – 9:00 AM (November 22nd)

Central Time – 11:00 AM (November 22nd)

Eastern Time – 12:00 PM (November 22nd)

British Time – 5:00 PM (November 22nd)

European Time – 7:00 PM (November 22nd)

India Time – 10:30 PM (November 22nd)

Philippine Time – 1:00 AM (November 23rd)

Japan Time – 2:00 AM (November 23rd)

Australian Time – 3:30 AM (November 23rd)

What happened in Chainsaw Man Episode 6?

The devil hunters looked for ways to get out of the hotel, but they couldn’t succeed. While the entire team was thinking about what could be done to break the trap, Denji enjoyed the soft bed in the hotel room. After some time, the Eternity Devil showed up, and he told everyone about his desire to kill Chainsaw Man. After that, he said that if the rest of the devil hunters would let him take what he wanted, he’ll let them leave peacefully.

MANGA: Chainsaw Man Manga Hits 20 Million Copies in Circulation! ?#animetv_jp pic.twitter.com/IfbvJDNaxO — AnimeTV NEWS (@animetv_off) November 17, 2022

Except for Aki and Himeno, everyone was ready to let him take Denji’s life. Later, Himeno came out clear as she revealed her true colors by stopping Aki from saving Denji. However, Aki came in between when the team was about to stab Denji with a knife. Seeing Aki’s condition, Denji goes to fight the Eternity devil.