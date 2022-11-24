Bleach TYBW Episode 8 Release date and Time

Bleach TYBW episode 8 is around the corner, and we have discussed its release date and time here.

The previous episode of the anime shattered every fan as it showed the brutal end of two of the most important side characters, Yamamoto and Byakuya. The former was the Soul Society’s leader, and seeing him dying this way wasn’t easy to witness. Moreover, Ichigo also can’t do anything this time and gets beaten by Quincy.

The seventh episode of the final arc of Bleach was very well-animated, and the scenes of the episode made it one of the best episodes in the series so far.

When does Bleach: TYBW episode 8 release?

The eighth episode of Bleach: TYBW, titled ‘The Shooting Star Project,’ will come out on TV Tokyo in Japan on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:00 AM. International fans can watch the episode on Hulu and Disney Plus. Below is the release time schedule that will help you track the episode for different regions:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:30 AM (November 28th)

Central Standard Time- 9:30 AM (November 28th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:30 AM (November 28th)

British Standard Time- 3:30 PM (November 28th)

Central European Time- 4:30 PM (November 28th)

Indian Standard Time- 10:00 PM (November 28th)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:30 PM (November 28th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 2:00 AM (November 29th)

Yhwach defeats Ichigo in Bleach TYBW Episode 7

The episode starts by showing a flashback of 1000 years ago when a battle between Shinigamis and Quincies occurred. That was the first time the organization Gotei 13 and Yhwach had a chance to fight each other. The flashback was brutal; we saw blood-soaked bodies flying across the battleground. Gotei 13’s captain Yamamoto was young then, so he could easily defeat Yhwach.

Coming back to the present, we see Yhwach and Yamamoto locking horns again, and this time, Yamamoto is not young, and neither does he have the stamina to fight. Still, Yamamoto tries without taking help from humans. Unfortunately, he gets killed by Yhwach brutally. Later, we also see Byakuya being murdered at the hands of Yhwach.

When Yhwach and his soldiers try to demolish the Soul Society, our beloved Ichigo makes a heroic entry after freeing himself from the Quilge’s Jail. He also learns about the Quincy powers that he has inherited from his mother. However, his newly developed powers couldn’t help him, and he gets defeated by Yhwach.