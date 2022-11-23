Spy X Family Episode 21 Release date and Time

Spy X Family episode 21, titled Nightfall/First Fit Of Jealousy, will be released soon, and in this post, you will get the information regarding the release schedule.

The anime series has the most adorable characters, which is why fans can’t get over it. Moreover, the storyline also brings lots of twists; sometimes, it brings a lot of action sequences, while sometimes, we get to see a family drama. Whenever the anime comes with a new episode, fans immediately search for the release schedule and other information regarding the next episode.

When does Spy X Family Episode 21 Release?

Spy X Family episode 21 will release on TV Tokyo on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 PM JST. For the U.S based fans, Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode, while those in Asia can watch the episode on Muse Asia’s official Youtube channel. The following time schedule should help you to track the release time as per your region:

Pacific Timing –6:00 AM (November 26th)

Central Timing – 8:00 AM (November 26th)

Eastern Timing – 9:00 AM (November 26th)

British Timing – 3:00 PM (November 26th)

European Timing – 4:00 PM (November 26th)

Indian Timing – 7:30 PM (November 26th)

Philippine Timing – 10:00 PM (November 26th)

Japan Timing – 11:00 AM (November 26th)

Australian Timing – 11:30 AM (November 26th)

What happened in Episode 20 of Spy X Family?

Anya interrogates her parents about their jobs. Yor thinks of her job as an assassin, so Anya continues by investigating her father’s job. She goes to a hospital with Loid, where she believes he works. Anya meets Loid’s colleagues, who appreciate Loid for his work. After that, Loid and Anya enter the examination room that has a secret passage that can be opened by using a secret lever. Hence, Anya learns about this as she reads Loid’s mind.

Spy x family ep 20 pic.twitter.com/FG9y5412v5 — M (@___mmmz) November 19, 2022

After Loid leaves the room, Anya secretly opens the passage and enters it. In school, she prepares a report on what she learned about her father’s profession. Later, Anya gets inspired by her favorite animated show and makes a secret code with Yor’s help.