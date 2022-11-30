Bleach TYBW Episode 9 Release date and Time

Bleach TYBW Arc has surprised everyone in the anime community with its incredible animation, voice acting, and, of course, the story. When episode 9 of the anime series is close to its release, every anime fan is looking forward to seeing if the upcoming episode also lives up to its hype.

Tite Kubo’s Bleach is one of the most lovable anime/manga series of all time. Sadly, the mangaka concluded the manga a few years back, but fortunately, after a frustratingly long break, the anime series returned to our television screens.

Thousand-Year Blood War is the final arc of the series, but unlike most modern anime shows, Bleach’s latest season will run for more than 50 episodes. So, Bleach has a long journey ahead of itself, and it will be a while before we actually bid our farewell to the incredible series.

Chainsaw Man | Main Trailer BridTV 11392 Chainsaw Man | Main Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/j9sSzNmB5po/hqdefault.jpg 1115176 1115176 center 32600

When Does Episode 9 of Bleach TYBW Come Out?

Episode 9 of Bleach TYBW is scheduled to release worldwide on Monday, December 5th, 2022, or Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, depending on your region. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus at 7:30 AM PT (Pacific Timing) on December 5th, but the release time will vary depending on your region. Anyway, if you wish to watch the episode as soon as it comes out, here’s the exact release schedule for different regions:

Pacific Standard Time- 7:30 AM (December 5th)

Central Standard Time- 9:30 AM (December 5th)

Eastern Standard Time- 10:30 AM (December 5th)

British Standard Time- 3:30 PM (December 5th)

Central European Time- 4:30 PM (December 5th)

Indian Standard Time- 10:00 PM (December 5th)

Philippine Standard Time- 11:30 PM (December 5th)

Australia Central Standard Time- 2:00 AM (December 6th)

Netflix is streaming Bleach TYBW in selected regions

Besides Hulu and Disney Plus, Bleach is available to stream on Netflix in some selected regions. When Disney acquired the rights to Bleach TYBW, fans were worried if the streaming platform would release the latest episodes in all regions.

Well, the fear wasn’t wrong, as Disney didn’t stream Bleach TYBW in almost every European and Asian region. So, fans were left with no choice but to use VPN to watch the latest season. But fortunately, the anime TV show arrived on Netflix in the excluded regions, allowing other parts of the world to experience the show’s brilliance.