An anime adaptation of the popular Blue Archive RPG video game has just been announced to be in production.

Video game – anime adaptations are reasonably common within the modern industry, but it appears that more and more titles have been getting TV productions within recent years.

The latest video game series to be revealed for TV is Blue Archive, a popular RPG title from Nexon Games which debuted domestically in Japan in February 2021.

So, what was formally announced regarding the Blue Archive anime adaptation, and what is the series about for newcomers?

Blue Archive anime adaptation is in the works

It has just been officially confirmed that the Blue Archive video game, a mobile RPG title, will be receiving an anime adaptation.

As of January 2023, neither a production studio, targeted release window, or main voice cast have been confirmed; however, it’s still slightly too early for that information to be revealed.

“On January 22, the event “Blue Aka Love! Sekando Aniba SP!” was held and the production of the TV animation “Blue Archive The Animation” based on the game was announced. The teaser visual depicts a clear blue sky and ocean along with the figure of Arona, and is a refreshing picture that conveys a sense of youth and transparency.” – Blue Archive announcement, via Anime Anime.

Nexon Game, the team behind the original Blue Archive title, describes the story as:

“The city’s academies are divided into their own districts and are considered mostly independent.

The General Student Council acts as governing board to manage the academies as a whole.

However, the group’s ability to govern has come to halt since the mysterious disappearance of the General Student Council president. Countless issues have begun to surface throughout Kivotos in the absence of the president’s leadership.

To avoid disaster, the General Student Council requests assistance from the Federal Investigation Club, otherwise known as Schale. In fact, Schale is the city’s newest club and the last to be approved before the president’s disappearance.

To accomplish its task, Schale relies on the guidance of a Sensei who can help them resolve the incidents around Kivotos. (Students are required to carry personal weapons and smart phones! Get a taste of the military action, love, and friendship the Academy City has to offer!)” – Blue Archive synopsis, via Nexon Games.

In the original video game series, the following main characters featured:

Shiroko Sunaookami (voiced by Yui Ogura)

Hifumi Ajitani (voiced by Kaede Hondo)

Yuuka Hayase (voiced by Haruka Ran)

Serika Kuromi (voiced by Ayaka Ohashi)

Aru Rikuhachima (voiced by Reina Kondou)

Koharu Shimoe (voiced by Hikaru Akao)

Azusa Shirasu (voiced by Risa Taneda)

Hanako Urawa (voiced by Moe Toyota)

By Tom Llewellyn

