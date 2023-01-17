When will Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release? Anime premiere confirmed
Featured
As Studio MAPPA shares an epic new teaser trailer online, we reveal when Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will release around the world.
Attack on Titan remains the king of the anime industry, with the upcoming final broadcast arguably being one of the most highly-anticipated TV shows, live-action or animation, in 2023.
Excellent news for fans of the series, Studio MAPPA has not only confirmed the international release date for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3, but also the broadcast format – which will understandably frustrate fans.
- NEW LEVI SIDE-STORY: Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama explains spin-off manga situation
When will Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release?
Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will release weekly episodes from Friday, March 3, 2023.
This has just been confirmed by the official Attack on Titan website alongside a brand-new teaser trailer, see below.
However, fans should note that Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will actually be split into two parts itself; making the broadcast technically Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 1, and Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2.
Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 will also premiere in 2023, but a more specific release date has not yet been confirmed.
“We are pleased to announce that the TV animation “Shinkoku no Kyojin” The Final Season will be broadcast in two parts, the first part and the second part. The first part will be broadcast on NHK General at midnight on March 3, and the second part will be broadcast in 2023.
We sincerely apologize to everyone for making you wait for a while before the completion of the film. The production committee and everyone involved will continue to do our utmost to deliver a work that lives up to everyone’s expectations. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.” – Shinkage no Kyojin The Final Season Production Committee, via official website.
The new teaser trailer for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 would confirm the following main staff members:
- Original Story: Hajime Isayama (Bessatsu Shonen Magazine/ Kodansha)
- Director: Yuichiro Hayashi
- Series Composition: Hiroshi Seko
- Character Design: Tomohiro Kishi
- Chief Animation Director: Daisuke Shinnuma / Manabu Akita
- Chief Direction: Jun Shishido
- Effects Animation Director: Tomofumi Sakai, Taichi Furumata
- Color Designer: Ji Onishi
- Art Director: Kuniaki Nemoto
- Screen Designer: Yusuke Awawa
- 3DCG Director: Motoi Okunoh / Subaru Ikeda
- Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Sound Director: Masafumi Mima
- Music: KOHTA YAMAMOTO / Hiroyuki Sawano
- Sound Effects: Naoto YAMATANI (Sound Box)
- Sound Production: Techno Sound
- Animation Producer: Hisashi Kawagoe
The latest trailer would also confirm the following main Attack on Titan voice cast members for season 4 part 3:
- Eren Jaeger: Kaji Yuki
- Mikasa Ackermann: Yui Ishikawa
- Armin Arlelt: Marina Inoue
- Connie Springer: Hiro Shimono?
- Historia Reis: Mikami Eori
- Jean Kirstein: Noriaki Taniyama
- Annie Leonhardt: Yu Shimamura
- Rainer Braun: Yoshimasa Hosoya
- Hanji Zoe: Park Norimi
- Levi Ackermann: Hiroshi Kamiya
- Zeke Jaeger: Takehito Koyasu
- Falco Grice: Hanae Natsuki
- Gabi Brown: Ayane Sakura
- Peak Finger: Numakura Aimi
By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]