As Studio MAPPA shares an epic new teaser trailer online, we reveal when Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 will release around the world.

Attack on Titan remains the king of the anime industry, with the upcoming final broadcast arguably being one of the most highly-anticipated TV shows, live-action or animation, in 2023.

Excellent news for fans of the series, Studio MAPPA has not only confirmed the international release date for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3, but also the broadcast format – which will understandably frustrate fans.

NEW LEVI SIDE-STORY: Attack on Titan creator Hajime Isayama explains spin-off manga situation

When will Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release?

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will release weekly episodes from Friday, March 3, 2023.

This has just been confirmed by the official Attack on Titan website alongside a brand-new teaser trailer, see below.

However, fans should note that Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will actually be split into two parts itself; making the broadcast technically Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 1, and Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 will also premiere in 2023, but a more specific release date has not yet been confirmed.

“We are pleased to announce that the TV animation “Shinkoku no Kyojin” The Final Season will be broadcast in two parts, the first part and the second part. The first part will be broadcast on NHK General at midnight on March 3, and the second part will be broadcast in 2023.

We sincerely apologize to everyone for making you wait for a while before the completion of the film. The production committee and everyone involved will continue to do our utmost to deliver a work that lives up to everyone’s expectations. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.” – Shinkage no Kyojin The Final Season Production Committee, via official website.

TROLL: Sasuke regrows lost arm for a single frame in new Boruto anime episode

The new teaser trailer for Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 would confirm the following main staff members:

Original Story: Hajime Isayama (Bessatsu Shonen Magazine/ Kodansha)

Director: Yuichiro Hayashi

Series Composition: Hiroshi Seko

Character Design: Tomohiro Kishi

Chief Animation Director: Daisuke Shinnuma / Manabu Akita

Chief Direction: Jun Shishido

Effects Animation Director: Tomofumi Sakai, Taichi Furumata

Color Designer: Ji Onishi

Art Director: Kuniaki Nemoto

Screen Designer: Yusuke Awawa

3DCG Director: Motoi Okunoh / Subaru Ikeda

Director of Photography: Shigeki Asakawa

Editing: Masato Yoshitake

Sound Director: Masafumi Mima

Music: KOHTA YAMAMOTO / Hiroyuki Sawano

Sound Effects: Naoto YAMATANI (Sound Box)

Sound Production: Techno Sound

Animation Producer: Hisashi Kawagoe

The latest trailer would also confirm the following main Attack on Titan voice cast members for season 4 part 3:

Eren Jaeger: Kaji Yuki

Mikasa Ackermann: Yui Ishikawa

Armin Arlelt: Marina Inoue

Connie Springer: Hiro Shimono?

Historia Reis: Mikami Eori

Jean Kirstein: Noriaki Taniyama

Annie Leonhardt: Yu Shimamura

Rainer Braun: Yoshimasa Hosoya

Hanji Zoe: Park Norimi

Levi Ackermann: Hiroshi Kamiya

Zeke Jaeger: Takehito Koyasu

Falco Grice: Hanae Natsuki

Gabi Brown: Ayane Sakura

Peak Finger: Numakura Aimi

Episode 01: To You Who Lives 2000 Years Later



Episode 80: From You 2,000 Years Ago pic.twitter.com/qErA2cmLNU — Attack on Titan (@SnKShots) December 24, 2022

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Show all