The Solo Leveling webtoon has returned, but what date and time will the new side story release around the world in English?

One of the most highly anticipated anime of 2023 is the upcoming Solo Leveling adaptation by A-1 Pictures and whilst a release window for the series remains TVA, the franchise is already making headlines online.

This is thanks to the new side story manhwa, which has just made its domestic debut in South Korea to an excellent reception from Kakao fans.

Thankfully, the release date and time for the English version of Solo Leveling ‘Alone’, the new side story, has just been confirmed – here is everything that fans need to know.

Solo Leveling side story English release confirmed

The new Solo Leveling side story will be released online in English via the TappyToon platform on Friday, January 27.

As confirmed by TappyToon, the first two chapters will release at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 5 AM

Eastern Time – 8 AM

British Time – 1 PM

European Time – 2 PM

India Time – 6:30 PM

Philippine Time – 9 PM

Korea Time – 10 PM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 11:30 PM

The first two chapters from the Solo Leveling side story were released online in Korean on Friday, January 20 at 10 PM KST.

“This artwork is offered to my leader, teacher, and the pioneer of drawing. To the respected Jang Sungrak, who’s no longer of this world.” – Solo Leveling epilogue, via AniNewsAndFacts Twitter.

The Kakao Page for the series has also confirmed that new Korean chapters will release every Wednesday at 10 PM KST.

“The webtoon <Level Up Alone> will be serialized on Kakao Page and Kakao Webtoon from January 21st (Sat). After launching on January 21st (Sat), Aiden will be serialized once a week, every Wednesday at 10pm. DNC Webtoon Biz sincerely appreciates the love of the readers for the webtoon <I Level Up Alone>, and will do my best in the future.”- D&C Webtoon Biz editorial department, via Kakao Page.

2 new "Solo Leveling" epilogue chapters have been published on Kakao Webpage today.



Tappytoon will release english versions on Jan 27, 2023 pic.twitter.com/cCS6qD4SPj — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) January 20, 2023

Concerning health survey focuses on Solo Leveling

A new survey from the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency is making waves within the webtoon community.

The report by the Khan Korea outlet, shared on Twitter by Manhwabang, claimed that 28.7% of manhwa writers admitted to having depression, with notably higher patterns of suicidal thoughts compared to the national average.

Additionally, manhwa creators were more likely to develop anxiety, sleep disorders, and muscle disorders, with 51% of the surveyed writers claiming their monthly income was between just $1600 and $3200 USD.

“The first case being the more well known case of “Solo Leveling” artist Seongrak Jang (Dubu), who died in ’22 due to a brain hemorrhage connected to chronic illness. Some in the industry say that this occurred due to poor work conditions, despite the existence of labor unions.” – Manhwabang.

Comicbook notes that whilst “Korean manhwa industry suffers from some infamous issues in the manga sphere,” this is not an issue limited to Korea.

“Creators like Yoshihiro Togashi of Hunter x Hunter have developed chronic health issues because of their careers. And sadly, it seems this phenomenon is now being witnessed in other countries that have embraced manga’s meteoric rise.” – Comicbook.

SOLO LEVELING: Side-Story First two chapters are now out. pic.twitter.com/KMfIHXp8qt — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) January 20, 2023

