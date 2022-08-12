Blue Lock anime receives a new release date with a trailer

Get ready for a sports-themed anime titled Blue Lock that’s approaching small screens this fall. Here’s everything that you need to know about the new anime.

Blue Lock anime would be a perfect binge-watch for sports lovers. We rarely get to see an animated series with a sports theme. The majority of the famous animated shows are action-packed and blood-soaked. Hence, fans are really excited for Blue Lock as it breaks the line and brings a different concept to the mix.

Serialized in 2018, the Manga’s anime adaptation was announced on August 12, 2021. At the time of writing this post, the ongoing Manga has released 20 volumes. Unlike the other sports manga, Blue Lock has received a huge appreciation from fans worldwide. Until now, 10 million copies of the Manga have been sold.

Blue Lock‘s website released a brand new trailer on Friday, August 12, 2022, revealing that the anime is scheduled to release on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Moreover, fans residing in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS can stream the anime on Crunchyroll after it gets released in Japan.

Apart from this, fans also got to see a key visual that shows almost every main character of the show.

new key visual for Blue Lock TV anime revealed.



The anime is scheduled to start broadcasting on Saturday, 8 October 2022. pic.twitter.com/sc8i6VBKpv — Blue Lock (@BlueLockManga) August 12, 2022

Meet the cast and crew of Blue Lock

The directorial responsibilities are taken by Tetsuaki Watanabe, with Shunsuke Ishikawa sitting on the assistant director’s seat. The characters are designed by Kenji Tanabe and Kento Toya, whereas the series’ composing credit goes to Taku Kishimoto. For the animated series’ cast, you can take a look at the list below:

Yoichi Isagi as Kazuki Ura

Rensuke Kunigami as Yuki Ono

Meguru Bachira as Tasuku Kaito

Hyoma Chigiri as Soma Saito

Wataru Kuon as Masatomo Nakazawa

Jingo Raichi as Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Gin Gagamaru as Shugo Nakamura

Y?dai Imamura as Shoya Chiba

Asahi Naruhaya as Daishi Kajita