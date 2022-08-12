One Piece Chapter 1057 sadly on a break, new release date confirmed

One Piece Chapter 1057 won’t be coming out this week as the manga series is on a break. However, Eiichiro Oda has given us a new release date for the chapter, and this post talks about the same.

The previous chapter sees Yamato leaving Wano country along with Straw Hats. On the other hand, Carrot became the new ruler of Mokomo Dukedom. Above all of these, seeing Buggy set bounties on the Marines and having Crocodile and Mihawk in his crew made fans go insane. As Manga begins setting its foot on the last saga, it’s disheartening to see that we will have to wait longer for the next chapter.

Originally, One Piece Chapter 1057 was expected to be available on August 15, 2022, but sadly, it went on hiatus for a week. So, the upcoming chapter of the Manga will officially release on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 12:00 AM JST. However, for the majority of the International fanbase, it will be available on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Here’s a time schedule that you should follow:

Pacific Standard Timing- 8:00 AM(August 21st)

Eastern Standard Timing- 11:00 AM (August 21st)

British Standard Timing- 4:00 PM(August 21st)

Central European Standard Timing- 5:00 PM (August 21st)

Indian Standard Timing- 8:30 PM (August 21st)

Philippine Standard Timing- 11:00 PM (August 21st)

Japanese Standard Timing- 12:00 AM (August 22nd)

A quick Recap of the previous chapter

Buggy built a new organization, Cross Guild, and recruited Mihawk and Crocodile. Mokomo Dukedom’s new king, Carrot, is appointed by Inuarashi and Nekomamushi because they want to stay in Wano to serve Momonusuke. Initially, Carrot did not agree to take responsibility for the entire Kingdom because she knew that there were several stronger people in the Kingdom who were more worthy. However, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi convinced her.

"Yamato fans will like Chapter 1057 a lot but in a strange way” ?#ONEPIECE1057 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/sIFEMVMMZ9 — That Time I Got Reincarnated As A… (@Weweeb304) August 10, 2022

As Sukiyaki discloses his identity to his grandchildren, he learns that Kin’emon already knew about it. Later, Sukiyaki explains that he wants to go into isolation, so before that, he wants to pass on his learnings to Momonusuke.

Franky and the Straw Hats come to know about Pluton being in Wano. After overhearing the conversation, Caribou decides to inform a mysterious person about it.