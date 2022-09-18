Boruto Chapter 73 Release date, Time and Spoilers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations follows a monthly release schedule, and after a long wait, we are finally close to Chapter 73’s release.

The anime and manga industry is proliferating, mainly because of so many anime TV shows and movies getting released on a daily basis. However, there might be hardly any anime enthusiasts who are not fans of Naruto. Honestly, Naruto‘s sequel, Boruto, wasn’t able to create an impact on the industry initially, but now it has a large fan base.

Boruto Chapter 73 will release on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on Viz Media and Manga Plus. The chapter can be read on the platforms following the below time schedule:

Pacific Time – 8:00 AM

Eastern Time – 11:00 AM

British Time – 4:00 PM

European Time – 5:00 PM

India Time – 8:30 PM

Philippine Time – 11:00 PM

Australia Central Time – 12:30 AM (September 21st)

Boruto Chapter 73: Spoilers

Team 7 meets in the Hokage office, and Shikamaru tells everyone what happened between Amado, Eida, and Code. He also confides that Amado was kidnapped, and he had to take off Code’s limiters. On the other hand, after breaking ties with Code, Eida heads toward Konoha.

Shikamaru tells everyone about the new mission, ‘Room Sharing.’ He asks Kawaki and Boruto to be with Eida as her powers don’t work on Otsutsuki. Using her powers, Eida certainly can hear everything that Shikamaru says, and learning that she has to share her room with Kawaki, she is overjoyed. Kawaki, Boruto, and Daemon proceed toward Konoha.

Shikamaru tells Kawaki about Eida’s feelings for him and hearing this, Eida’s heart starts beating so loudly that it awakens Daemon, who is sleeping, putting his head on her chest. Sarada then clarifies that the core reason for this mission is to keep an eye on Eida’s gesture.

After that, Shikamaru added that to defeat Code, they needed to bring Eida entirely on their side. The next scene sees Naruto and Sasuke discussing Shikamaru’s motive.

Kawaki notices that Momoshiki is standing behind Boruto. At the same time, Sasuke also senses his presence, and at the end of the chapter, we see Sasuke getting a flashback of Momoshiki.

