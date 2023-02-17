Boruto fans can’t be happier as the manga is getting its 78th Chapter soon. So, when is the chapter getting released?

Ahead of the chapter’s official release, the reputed leaker Abdul_Zol2 has released the spoilers on social media. The spoilers reveal that, finally, the manga is heading toward its timeskip part, and here, we will discuss the spoilers in detail.

Well, in this article, you will not only get to know what the upcoming chapter will offer, but you’ll also learn about the entire release schedule.

Imagine being a Boruto fan in 2023? pic.twitter.com/zYDtdNmqux — Sigmar ? (@sigmarshanks) February 12, 2023

When will Boruto Chapter 78 get released?

Chapter 78 of Boruto will get released on Viz Media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump Magazine’s official website on Monday, February 20, 2023, and Tuesday, February 21, 2023, for International readers and Japanese readers, respectively. To track the episode, you can follow the below time schedule:

Pacific Time – 7:00 AM (February 20th)

Eastern Time – 10:00 AM (February 20th)

British Time – 3:00 PM (February 20th)

European Time – 4:00 PM (February 20th)

India Time – 8:30 PM (February 20th)

Philippine Time – 11:00 PM (February 20th)

Australia Central Daylight Time – 1:30 AM (February 21st)

Boruto Chapter 78 Spoilers Explained

Boruto‘s upcoming chapter is titled ‘A Big Fool.’ The chapter begins by showing the disappearance of Hinata and Naruto’s chakra. Everyone starts panicking seeing this. When Shikamaru asks Eida if Kawaki is behind this, she agrees to it. Boruto denied believing Kawaki could do something like this, so he headed toward the crime location. Sarada also runs after him because she feels he may fall in danger.

Boruto gets attacked by Kawaki, who also admits that he is the one who made Naruto and Hinata’s chakra disappear. He then continues saying that Naruto and Hinata are in a dimension where time remains the same, so they will neither grow old nor die. He then states that Boruto will not be seeing them ever again.

In the latest Boruto spoilers, it was confirmed that Naruto and Hinata are sealed in a dimension where time doesn't flow. It means that dad and mom are gonna show up in the timeskip looking like this ? #borutochapter78spoilers pic.twitter.com/VqdA7TeFu0 — Hina (@Hinaaa_Uzumaki_) February 16, 2023

Kawaki repeatedly attacks Boruto by saying he is an Otsutsuki, so he must die. Initially, Boruto asks him not to do so, but when he does not listen, our hero unleashes his wrath on him. After that, Sarada enters the scene and tries stopping Kawaki, but the latter tells her not to interfere; otherwise, she will be killed too. Boruto asks her to run away, but she disagrees.

Mitsuki, Konohamaru, and Shikamaru arrive at the location, and all of them try to stop Kawaki by using their powers. After some time, Sasuke makes a grand entry and asks Kawaki to back off; otherwise, he will get killed. Momoshiki then tells Kawaki to run away, and after that, he says that he can kill Boruto within seconds. The chapter ends here.